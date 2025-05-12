All Pro Audio Visual Partners With Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, For The 109Th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

APAV & Dreyer Reinbold Racing

APAV announces continued partnership that includes sponsorship of the Indy 500 in 2025.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- All Pro Audio Visual (APAV), an audio visual rental and production company, announces a continued partnership with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing , which will include sponsorship with the #24 INVST Chevrolet IndyCar for the Indianapolis 500.“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Dreyer and Reinbold Racing, for the 4th year in a row, and to be a part of the 109th running of the Indy 500.” said Allen Childs, President.“We look forward to being involved in another Indy Race and cheering on Jack Harvey!”About All Pro Audio VisualAll Pro Audio Visual is a nationwide AV rental house and production company. APAV's team consists of technological innovators, creative producers, and experts in their field, all working together to help customers produce memorable events for their attendees; virtual, in person, or hybrid. APAV services the entire United States of America.About Dreyer & Reinbold RacingDreyer & Reinbold Racing was founded in 1999 by Indianapolis car dealer Dennis Reinbold. The legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold family dates back to the 1920s with Reinbold's grandfather, the legendary Floyd“Pop” Dreyer, a former Indian factory motorcycle racer. Dreyer served as a crewman and mechanic on the famed Duesenberg team. Dreyer went on to build Indy 500 cars in the 1930s, many of which started on the front row. In addition, Dreyer constructed championship-winning sprint cars and midgets. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing captured its first win in 2000 with driver Robbie Buhl at Walt Disney World Speedway in Orlando, FL, and has fielded a variety of drivers including Al Unser Jr., Buddy Rice, Buddy Lazier, Sarah Fisher, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and J.R. Hildebrand. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has successfully qualified 48 drivers for the Indy 500 in its history.

