Team Sunshine Construction Achieves Top Mass Save Certification And Expands HVAC Services Across New England

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New certification unlocks expanded benefits for homeowners; HVAC division now serving all six New England states.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Team Sunshine Construction , a leading clean energy contractor based in Boston, is proud to announce its designation as a Mass SaveHome Performance Contractor at the highest certification level. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive energy efficiency solutions. Concurrently, Team Sunshine is expanding its HVAC division to serve homeowners throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.Mass Saveis a collaborative initiative sponsored by Massachusetts' natural gas and electric utilities and energy efficiency service providers. The program offers no-cost Home Energy Assessments, substantial rebates and incentives, and 0% financing options to help residents enhance their homes' energy efficiency. Services include insulation upgrades, air sealing, and the installation of high-efficiency heat pumps, all designed to reduce energy consumption and lower utility bills.“We are very excited to work with Mass Save at the highest level,” said Benjamin Carroll, co-founder of Team Sunshine Construction.“Homeowners have loved the program, and we enjoy helping them in Massachusetts to hit its renewable energy targets.”“This certification allows us to better serve the communities we care about,” added Ahmad Ali, CEO and co-founder of Team Sunshine Construction.“We're proud to be part of the solution as more families look for affordable, sustainable ways to reduce their energy costs.”With its enhanced certification, Team Sunshine Construction is now authorized to provide a suite of energy efficiency services, including:Heat Pump Installations: Offering energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.Weatherization Services: Implementing insulation and air sealing measures to improve home comfort and energy savings.Home Energy Assessments: Conducting thorough evaluations to identify opportunities for energy efficiency improvements.These services are designed to help homeowners access Mass Savebenefits, which may include no-cost upgrades for income-eligible residents.Team Sunshine Construction is also collaborating with Mass Saveprogram leaders to pilot new initiatives aimed at helping homeowners transition to renewable energy solutions more efficiently and affordably.For more information or to schedule a Home Energy Assessment, visitAbout Team Sunshine ConstructionTeam Sunshine Construction is a full-service clean energy company specializing in solar installations, roofing, HVAC, and heat pump solutions. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Boston, MA, the company serves homeowners across New England and is dedicated to making energy independence accessible through quality craftsmanship, rapid installs, and customer-first service.

