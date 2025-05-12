Coinferencex Dubai 2025: Where Decentralization Took The Main Stage

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)You get CoinFerenceX Dubai.

On April 28, 2025, Dubai became the epicenter of a global shift. More than 2,500 founders, investors, creators, and rebels came together for something the industry had never seen before: a summit built by the community, for the community.

No sponsored stages. No fluff. No hierarchy.



Just raw conversations, real products, and a collective mission - to decentralise the summit of the decentralised world.

This movement was fueled by the boldest players in Web3 - each one shaping the future in their own right:



DecentDAO launched a platform to“tokenize everything” - a no-code, end-to-end stack that makes launching DAOs and tokens as easy as signing a transaction. With $DCNT at its core, Decent is rewriting the rules of on-chain entrepreneurship.

Trustwise Bank is architecting the bridge between TradFi and Web3. With Swiss-grade security, compliant rails, and digital custody, Trustwise is what decentralized finance has been waiting for: infrastructure you can trust.

Whale isn't building games. They're building an entire financial playground. From decentralized lotteries to immersive on-chain entertainment, Whale is where gaming meets DeFi's future.

M5DEX redefined what decentralized derivatives can be - offering pro-grade perpetuals with up to 100x leverage , deep liquidity, and self-custody, minus the CEX baggage.

Intelchain merged AI + Blockchain + Big Data into a powerful new layer of decentralized intelligence. From autonomous dApps to DePIN systems, this is the frontier of smart, scalable infrastructure.

Kaanch Network brought the muscle. A blazing-fast Layer 1 clocking 1.4 million TPS , 3,600+ validators, and 0.8s finality - tailor-made for RWA, DeFi, and Web3 scale. BrandPR is a leading PR and growth agency in Web3, helping protocols and founders shape narrative, build presence, and scale visibility across global markets.

From stages to Twitter timelines, the energy was undeniable.



@ArrlandGame called it “The most authentic Web3 summit we've ever attended.”



@Quranium_Org hailed it as “A blueprint for the future.”



And on LinkedIn, speaker highlights are still rippling across the ecosystem.

CoinFerenceX became the platform - where ideas turned into action, partnerships sparked in real time, and builders felt seen, heard, and empowered.

What began in Dubai now sets sail for Asia. CoinFerenceX Singapore will raise the bar again - more speakers, more sponsors, more decentralized power.

Dubai was the proof. This model works and when the community leads, the industry listens.

If Dubai was the spark, Singapore would be the flame.



This is not just a summit. It's a movement and it's only getting started.

