Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.

Hashlock , a leader in Web3 security and smart contract auditing, is proud to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive pre-TGE security audit for Rizenet .

Rizenet is a public-permissioned Layer 1 blockchain developed by T-RIZE Group on the Avalanche infrastructure. It is designed to support decentralized machine learning workflows.

The network is powered by the $RIZE token, the core utility and governance asset of the ecosystem:



Asset issuers may acquire, where legally permitted, and bond $RIZE to mint and manage tokenized assets. The amount required varies depending on the distribution network and regulatory structure. Investors can use $RIZE to access early-stage opportunities in select tokenized real-world assets and benefit from exclusive analytics and investment insights.

● $RIZE is also required to:

Cover gas fees and smart contract execution costs.Participate in federated learning as a contributor or consumer.Operate validator nodes (subject to whitelisting).Vote on treasury allocations, ecosystem grants, and community incentives through a maturity-weighted bonding mechanism.

Rizenet maintains a permissioned validator set and restricts smart contract deployment to authorized entities, supporting controlled participation. It is EVM-compatible, enabling Ethereum-standard tooling and smart contracts that enforce compliance conditions-such as identity-based transfer rules and jurisdictional constraints.

The network supports federated learning coordination through onchain logic. While model training and data remain offchain, smart contracts manage participant authorization, contribution tracking, and reward distribution, enabling privacy-preserving collaboration across institutional participants. Together, Rizenet and the $RIZE token provide the infrastructure, governance mechanism, and incentive structure required to support institutional-scale tokenization and decentralized machine learning.

The team at Hashlock audited the solidity code within the Rizenet Token (RIZE) project, the scope of work included a comprehensive review of smart contracts. These tests were undertaken primarily through manual line-by-line analysis and were supported by software-assisted testing.

After Hashlock's Audit, they found the smart contracts to be “Secure” . The contracts all follow simple logic, with correct and detailed ordering.

All issues uncovered during automated and manual analysis were meticulously reviewed, and applicable vulnerabilities are presented in the Audit Findings section.

