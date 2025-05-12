403
Braskem’S 1Q25 Turnaround: Profit Surges, But Cash Flow Challenges Persist
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Braskem S.A., Latin America's leading petrochemical producer, reported a strong profit rebound in 1Q25, yet cash flow issues linger.
The company's financial results, announced on May 10, 2025, and stock surge on May 12, fueled by a U.S.-China tariff deal, reveal a complex story. Investors weigh optimism against ongoing financial strain.
The company posted a net profit of R$698 million ($116 million), reversing a R$1.34 billion ($223 million) loss from 1Q24. A R$1.9 billion ($317 million) foreign exchange gain, driven by the Brazilian real's strength, and a gross margin rise to 6.73% fueled this.
However, negative operating cash flow of R$936 million ($156 million) signals persistent challenges. Recurring EBITDA climbed 16% to R$1.32 billion ($220 million), reflecting higher Brazilian sales and better polyethylene spreads globally.
Revenue grew 9% to R$19.5 billion ($3.25 billion), supported by robust U.S. and European demand. Yet, a 2% EBITDA drop in U.S. dollars highlights currency impacts and global market pressures.
Braskem Stock Surges on U.S.-China Tariff Relief
A U.S.-China tariff reduction, announced on May 11, 2025, sparked a 9.66% intraday stock surge to R$10.93. This deal eases trade barriers, boosting Braskem's export outlook, particularly in North America.
Still, analysts remain cautious, citing a sluggish global petrochemical cycle and high leverage. Braskem's debt-to-EBITDA ratio rose to 7.8x from 7.2x, driven by negative free cash flow and Alagoas provisions.
High capital expenditures, including the new Mexican ethane terminal, strain liquidity despite a $2.4 billion cash reserve. These investments aim to secure long-term feedstock stability.
Analysts from major banks maintain neutral ratings, with price targets of R$14 ($2.33) to R$18 ($3). They praise operational gains but warn of weak cash flow and uncertain cycle recovery.
The Alagoas geological issue, with R$15.5 billion ($2.58 billion) in provisions, continues to burden finances. Braskem advances sustainability, expanding green ethylene capacity by 37% to 275,000 tons annually.
This move targets premium markets, potentially offsetting commodity price volatility. However, elevated debt and cash burn temper enthusiasm for these strategic gains.
The stock's rally reflects market optimism, but Braskem's path forward hinges on petrochemical spread recovery and disciplined spending.
Investors monitor whether operational improvements can outpace financial pressures. The company's resilience shines, yet its high leverage demands vigilance.
