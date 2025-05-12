403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil’S Egg Exports Skyrocket 271% As U.S. And Japan Grapple With Supply Crises
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's egg exports surged 271% to 4,300 metric tons in April 2025, generating $10.57 million, the Brazilian Animal Protein Association reports. Strong demand from the United States and Japan, hit hard by avian influenza, drives this boom.
Brazil's poultry industry capitalizes on its disease-free status to fill global gaps. The U.S. imports 2,800 metric tons of Brazilian eggs, yielding $6.3 million, as avian influenza kills 170 million birds since 2022.
Japan follows with 371 metric tons, up 300% from last year, seeking safe supplies after culling 10 million birds. Brazil's strict biosecurity ensures reliability for these markets.
From January to April 2025, Brazil exports 13,000 metric tons of eggs , a 134% increase, earning $28.3 million, up 153%. The U.S. and Japan lead, but Mexico and Chile emerge as new buyers, boosting Brazil's market reach. Exports remain under 1% of Brazil's 59 billion egg output.
Rising corn and soybean meal costs, up 150%, challenge producers, but exports offset losses, stabilizing the industry. Brazil projects a 62% export growth for 2025, potentially surpassing the 2009 record of 37,000 metric tons.
New markets like Mexico strengthen Brazil's trade position. The U.S. considers using imported eggs for direct consumer sales to ease high prices, a shift from processed food use. Japan's demand reflects its need for quality amid ongoing shortages.
Brazil's ability to meet strict sanitary standards cements its role as a trusted supplier.
Despite export growth, Brazil ensures domestic supply, with per capita consumption at 300 eggs annually.
Rising production costs may increase local prices, but shortages seem unlikely. The industry's efficiency supports both local and global markets without strain.
Brazil's poultry industry capitalizes on its disease-free status to fill global gaps. The U.S. imports 2,800 metric tons of Brazilian eggs, yielding $6.3 million, as avian influenza kills 170 million birds since 2022.
Japan follows with 371 metric tons, up 300% from last year, seeking safe supplies after culling 10 million birds. Brazil's strict biosecurity ensures reliability for these markets.
From January to April 2025, Brazil exports 13,000 metric tons of eggs , a 134% increase, earning $28.3 million, up 153%. The U.S. and Japan lead, but Mexico and Chile emerge as new buyers, boosting Brazil's market reach. Exports remain under 1% of Brazil's 59 billion egg output.
Rising corn and soybean meal costs, up 150%, challenge producers, but exports offset losses, stabilizing the industry. Brazil projects a 62% export growth for 2025, potentially surpassing the 2009 record of 37,000 metric tons.
New markets like Mexico strengthen Brazil's trade position. The U.S. considers using imported eggs for direct consumer sales to ease high prices, a shift from processed food use. Japan's demand reflects its need for quality amid ongoing shortages.
Brazil's ability to meet strict sanitary standards cements its role as a trusted supplier.
Despite export growth, Brazil ensures domestic supply, with per capita consumption at 300 eggs annually.
Rising production costs may increase local prices, but shortages seem unlikely. The industry's efficiency supports both local and global markets without strain.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment