403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil’S Homicide Paradox: Crime Drops Nationally As Regional Wars Intensify
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil recorded 45,747 homicides in 2023, marking a 20.3% decline since 2013 and the lowest rate in 11 years at 21.2 deaths per 100,000 people. Firearms caused 71.6% of these deaths, with Amapá (57.4/100k) and Bahia (43.9/100k) suffering rates far above the national average.
The drop reflects truces between major gangs and demographic shifts but masks escalating violence in northern states, according to Brazil's Ministry of Health, IBGE , and the 2025 Violence Atlas.
Eleven states, including São Paulo (6.4/100k), cut homicide for eight consecutive years through data-driven policing and social programs. Meanwhile, Amapá's rate surged 41.7% in 2023 due to territorial wars among hyper-local gangs and illegal mining expansion.
Pernambuco (38.0/100k) and Rio de Janeiro (17.3% rise) also bucked the national trend, driven by factional disputes and drug-market instability. Over 72 criminal factions control territories housing 23 million Brazilians.
The PCC and Comando Vermelho, once bitter rivals, now avoid large-scale conflicts but enable smaller groups to fuel regional violence. Police killed 6,393 people in 2023 – a 188% decade-long spike – disproportionately targeting Black Brazilians.
Women's murders rose 2.5%, with Roraima (10.4/100k women) and domestic violence hotspots worsening. Aging populations in the south correlate with lower crime, while youthful northern demographics heighten risks.
Acre reduced homicides 10.2% via integrated policing, but Amapá's lack of coordination exacerbated chaos. Public fear persists: 29% of Brazilians rank crime as their top concern, fueled by thefts, cybercrimes, and political fearmongering.
Businesses face a fractured landscape. Stable southern states attract investment, while northern volatility disrupts supply chains and tourism. The national homicide decline offers cautious optimism, but unresolved regional wars and uneven policy gains threaten long-term security.
The drop reflects truces between major gangs and demographic shifts but masks escalating violence in northern states, according to Brazil's Ministry of Health, IBGE , and the 2025 Violence Atlas.
Eleven states, including São Paulo (6.4/100k), cut homicide for eight consecutive years through data-driven policing and social programs. Meanwhile, Amapá's rate surged 41.7% in 2023 due to territorial wars among hyper-local gangs and illegal mining expansion.
Pernambuco (38.0/100k) and Rio de Janeiro (17.3% rise) also bucked the national trend, driven by factional disputes and drug-market instability. Over 72 criminal factions control territories housing 23 million Brazilians.
The PCC and Comando Vermelho, once bitter rivals, now avoid large-scale conflicts but enable smaller groups to fuel regional violence. Police killed 6,393 people in 2023 – a 188% decade-long spike – disproportionately targeting Black Brazilians.
Women's murders rose 2.5%, with Roraima (10.4/100k women) and domestic violence hotspots worsening. Aging populations in the south correlate with lower crime, while youthful northern demographics heighten risks.
Acre reduced homicides 10.2% via integrated policing, but Amapá's lack of coordination exacerbated chaos. Public fear persists: 29% of Brazilians rank crime as their top concern, fueled by thefts, cybercrimes, and political fearmongering.
Businesses face a fractured landscape. Stable southern states attract investment, while northern volatility disrupts supply chains and tourism. The national homicide decline offers cautious optimism, but unresolved regional wars and uneven policy gains threaten long-term security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment