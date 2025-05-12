403
BTG Pactual’S Q1 2025 Profit Hits R$3.4 Billion Milestone
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Banco BTG Pactual, Latin America's premier investment bank, reported a record adjusted net income of R$3.4 billion ($567 million) for Q1 2025, up 16.5% from the prior year.
Total revenues reached R$6.8 billion ($1.13 billion), a 16.1% year-over-year increase. The bank disclosed these results in a market filing on May 12, 2025.
The figures highlight a bank thriving despite Brazil's elevated Selic rate of 11.25%. Corporate lending and business banking excelled, generating R$1.9 billion ($317 million) in revenue, a 34.5% jump.
The credit portfolio grew 27% to R$230.6 billion ($38.4 billion), driven by strong corporate demand. Asset management also performed strongly, posting R$735 million ($123 million) in revenue, up 28%.
BTG Pactual's return on equity rose to 23.2%, from 22.8% in Q1 2024, reflecting efficient capital deployment. However, the Basel ratio fell to 15.4% from 16.4%, though it exceeds regulatory thresholds.
Assets under management hit R$2 trillion ($333 billion), fueled by robust client inflows. CEO Roberto Sallouti emphasized diversified revenues and client trust.
Digital platforms, such as BTG Pactual Digital, boosted retail growth, while sustainable investments, like timberland, enhanced its ESG standing. Challenges persist, however.
Investment banking revenue dropped 32% from Q4 2024 due to slower capital markets. The unadjusted net income of R$3.21 billion ($535 million) slightly missed analyst expectations of R$3.3 billion ($550 million).
Still, BTG's diversified model offsets macroeconomic risks. Sales and trading revenue increased 20% to R$1.672 billion ($279 million), showcasing market adaptability. Its global operations help counter domestic volatility.
Yet, rising interest rates may hinder future deal-making, and the lower Basel ratio requires vigilance. Looking ahead, BTG Pactual plans to expand digital offerings and sustainable finance initiatives in 2025.
Maintaining ROE and managing credit risks will drive investor sentiment. The bank's stock faces pressure from high growth expectations, which could limit upside if unmet.
This performance reflects BTG Pactual's ability to leverage Brazil's economic dynamics while addressing global challenges. Its focus on client relationships and operational efficiency supports steady growth, provided it navigates capital and market hurdles effectively.
