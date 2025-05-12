403
Inter & Co’S Q1 2025 Profit Soars, Yet 60-30-30 Goal Looms Large
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Inter & Co delivers a record-breaking Q1 2025, boosting profit and client growth, but faces hurdles to meet its ambitious 2027 targets. The company, a leading Brazilian digital bank, shared these results in its quarterly earnings report on May 12, 2025.
Despite macroeconomic challenges, Inter's performance signals resilience and strategic focus. Inter & Co, Brazil's premier financial super app, serves over 37 million clients with banking, credit, and digital commerce solutions.
The bank achieved a net income of R$287 million ($47.8 million), up 56.8% from Q1 2024. Total gross revenue hit R$3.16 billion ($526.7 million), a 38% year-over-year increase, driven by strong credit and transaction growth.
The return on equity (ROE) reached 12.9%, climbing 3.7 points annually, reflecting improved profitability. However, the efficiency ratio rose to 48.8%, as expenses surged 32.3% to R$831 million ($138.5 million).
Inter's client base grew 18.8% to 37.7 million, with active clients up 23.9% to 21.6 million, showcasing robust market penetration. Inter's loan portfolio expanded 21.2% to R$37.39 billion ($6.23 billion), fueled by private payroll loans, which hit R$197 million ($32.8 million) shortly after launch.
The net interest margin improved to 8.8%, supported by optimized credit origination. Non-performing loans dropped to 4.1%, down 0.7 points, indicating tighter risk management.
Inter & Co Eyes 60-30-30 Goal with Digital Momentum
The ambitious 60-30-30 plan-targeting 60 million clients, 30% efficiency, and 30% ROE by 2027-remains a challenge. Currently at 37.7 million clients and a 48.8% efficiency ratio, Inter must accelerate cost control and profitability.
CEO João Vitor Menin emphasized disciplined growth, but rising expenses signal potential risks. Transaction volume soared 44% to R$364 billion ($60.7 billion), with PIX market share at 8.3%.
Assets under custody jumped 50% to R$122 billion ($20.3 billion). These metrics highlight Inter's digital prowess, yet the efficiency gap underscores the need for operational streamlining to rival traditional banks.
Inter's capital ratio stands at 15.2%, providing a buffer for expansion. The bank's low funding cost, at 60% of Brazil's CDI rate, supports competitiveness. However, Brazil 's high 12.25% Selic rate and slowing GDP growth could pressure credit demand and asset quality.
Analysts view Inter's trajectory positively, with a projected R$1.2–1.5 billion ($200–250 million) profit in 2025. The stock trades at a 15x price-to-earnings ratio, reflecting market confidence.
Still, achieving the 30% ROE target requires scaling high-yield products and optimizing capital allocation. Inter & Co's Q1 2025 results reveal a bank capitalizing on digital innovation and client trust.
Yet, the path to 60-30-30 demands rigorous cost discipline and sustained growth. Investors await Inter's next moves in Brazil's competitive banking landscape.
