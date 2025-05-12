Donald Trump Claims He Stopped India Pakistan Nuclear War: 'Told Them Gonna Do A Lot Of Trade With You'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has claimed again that he was the one who 'stopped' a possible nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan after the two countries got engaged in a series of cross-border attacks following Operation Sindoor initiated by India as a retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Trump on Monday claimed he stopped the impending conflict by saying that he was 'gonna do a lot of trade with you, let's stop it'.

The US President claimed that his administration helped broker the understanding between India and Pakistan that came on May 10. He said he thought that the 'ceasefire' between the neighbouring countries was permanent.

“On Saturday, my administration helped broker an immediate ceasefire, I think a permanent one between India and Pakistan - the countries having a lot of nuclear weapons. ending a dangerous conflict of two nations with lots of nuclear weapons. And they were going at it hot and heavy, and it was seemingly not going to stop,” he said at a press briefing at the White House.

Calling both the countries 'powerful' Trump said that India and Pakistan had the wisdom to understand the gravity of the situation.

“I'm very proud to let you know that the leadership of Indian and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful, but unwavering in both cases - they really were from the standpoint of having the strength and the wisdom and fortitude to fully know and to understand the gravity of the situation,” he said.

| India- Pakistan Ceasefire: Oppn questions Trump mediation on Kashmir| Trump offers to mediate between India and Pak, but what does his record say?

Donald Trump said that he promised to do a 'lot of trade' with India and Pakistan, after which the countries agreed to a ceasefire, describing“the historic events that took place over the last few days.”

“We helped a lot, and we also helped with trade. I said. Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let's stop it, let's stop it. If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, we're not going to do any trade. People have never really used trade the way I used it. By that, I can tell you, and all of a sudden they said. I think we're gonna stop, and they have.”

He said that the US stopped a nuclear conflict, and thanked VP JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed. I also want to thank VP JD Vance and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, for their work,” Trump said.

According to sources quoted by news agency ANI, US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to India on four occasions after Operation Sindoor but did not mention trade.

“After Operation Sindoor commenced, VP JD Vance spoke to the PM on May 9. Secretary Rubio spoke to EAM on 8 May and 10 May and to NSA on 10 May. There was no reference to trade in any of these discussions,” it quoted the sources as saying.

India Pakistan understanding

India on May 10 said it had reached an understanding with Pakistan to immediately stop cross-border firing.

Indian government sources in New Delhi have been maintaining that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs ) of India and Pakistan reached the understanding and no third party was involved.

The news was first shared by Trump, who claimed that he had brokered the ceasefire.

| China-made PL-15 missile used by Pakistan 'missed its target': AK Bharti

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.