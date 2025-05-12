Operation Sindoor A New Normal, India's Policy Against Terror: 10 Key Points From PM Modi's Address To The Nation

MENAFN - Live Mint) PM Modi's address: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 12 May asserted that India won't be bogged down by any 'nuclear blackmail' from Pakistan and that the country's military actions against terrorism have only been paused for now.

In his first address to the nation after 'Operation Sindoor', Modi said that the future course of action would depend on Pakistan's behaviour. 'Operation Sindoor ' is now India's new policy against terrorism and a new line has been drawn, Modi said.

Modi said he wants to let the international community know that talks with Pakistan can only happen on terror and the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

| PM Modi Address Today LIVE: PM's address to nation shortly

“Terror and talks can't go hand in hand, terror and trade can't go hand in hand, water and blood can't flow together,” Modi said in his 22-minute address.

On May 7 morning, India conducted strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, two weeks after the brutal killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam. The strikes by India since 7 May were coined 'Operation Sindoor .'

Earlier in the day, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO)-level talks were held between India and Pakistan. This came days after India accused Pakistan of violating the terms of the "bilateral understanding" hours after it was reached on Saturday afternoon.

Here are 10 key points from Modi's speech:

1-No distinction

Modi referred to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April as 'the most barbaric face of terrorism'.

“We will take decisive action against terrorist bases operating under the guise of such threats. There will be no distinction between government-sponsored terrorism and terrorist organisations. The world witnessed the grim reality of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, when top officials of the Pakistani military openly stood in solidarity with terrorists and bid adieu to them at funerals. This stands as the strongest evidence of state-sponsored terrorism,” Modi said.

2- Terror and talks, blood and water

Prime Minister Modi said terror and talks and blood and water cannot flow together, referring to the international community.

“Terror and talks can't go hand in hand, terror and trade can't go hand in hand, water and blood can't flow together,” he said.

Minutes before PM Modi's address, US President Donald Trump once again claimed that he was the one who 'stopped' a possible nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan after the two countries got engaged in a series of cross-border attacks following Operation Sindoor .

| PM Modi chairs meeting with top ministers, chiefs of Army, Navy and IAF

Trump claimed he stopped the impending conflict by saying that he was“gonna do a lot of trade with you, let's stop it”.

3-Operation Sindoor a new normal

PM Modi said 'Operation Sindoor' is a new normal against terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

“The Air Force, the Navy, and the Army, BSF and military forces are on alert. After the surgical strike and air strike, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line against terrorists," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Operation Sindoor, adding that it reflected the nation's countless emotions.

| PM Modi's snub to Donald Trump's Kashmir mediation pitch: 'No talks except...'

Modi added that the operation embodies India's unwavering commitment to justice, highlighting how Pakistan, after slumping into gloom following the attack on terror camps, dared to attack instead of helping fight terror.

4-Made-in-India weapons

PM Narendra Modi hailed the Made in India weapons - Indian military used in Operation Sindoor - to launch“precise” and“calibrated” strikes across nine terror beds in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

5-Pakistan targeted schools

Modi said, instead of supporting India's efforts against terrorism , Pakistan launched attacks on the country, targeting schools, colleges, gurudwaras, temples, residential areas, and military installations. However, these actions completely exposed Pakistan, he said.

“The world witnessed how their drones and missiles failed against India's superior air defence systems, which intercepted and destroyed them mid-air. While Pakistan aimed to strike at our borders, India responded by hitting them at their core. Indian missiles and drones successfully destroyed key Pakistani Air Force bases,” Modi said.

6- Pakistan reached out

In just three days, he said, India inflicted damage on a scale Pakistan had never expected. "Following this, Pakistan pleaded to the international community to de-escalate tensions. By the time their forces contacted our DGMO on May 10, India had already dismantled major terror hubs across the region," Modi said.

When Pakistan reached out, Modi said, they assured that there would be no further terrorist activity or military aggression from their side.

“Only then did India consider its response. I repeat once again - we have merely suspended our retaliatory actions against Pakistan's terrorist and military targets for now,” he said.

Modi's remarks contradict US President Donald Trump 's claim that the US mediated and made the two nations stop military action against each other

7- India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that operations against Pakistan have only been kept in abeyance and the future will depend on their behaviour. He also said India will not tolerate any“nuclear blackmail.”

“India will not tolerate any form of nuclear blackmail. We will take decisive action against terrorist bases operating under the guise of such threats," he said.

8- We have only paused

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has only paused retaliation against the terrorist and military bases of Pakistan and has not ended it, adding that the ceasefire was first requested by Islamabad.

| PM Modi hails Made in India weapons used in Operation Sindoor - here's a look

“ I will repeat, we have only so far paused our retaliatory action against the terrorist and military bases of Pakistan ... in the coming days, we will test every step of Pakistan to see what role it has adopted,” he said.

9 - Terrorism will finish Pakistan

Modi said that while it was true that the present times were not an age of war, but this was also not the age of terrorism.

“One day the terror it is sponsoring will finish off Pakistan. They will have to dismantle their terror infrastructure," he said.

10- Peace also goes through strength

Modi also said that for every Indian to live in peace and help realise the dream of a developed India, it is essential for India to be strong.

"Today is Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha showed us the path of peace - and that path to peace also goes through strength. For humanity to progress toward peace and prosperity, and for every Indian to live in peace and help realise the dream of a developed India, it is essential for India to be strong. When necessary, using that strength is also important - and in the past few days, India has done just that. Once again, I salute the Indian Armed Forces and our security personnel,” he said.