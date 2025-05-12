Operation Sindoor Set A New Normal Against Terrorism, Says PM Modi

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Operation Sindoor has set the new normal on India's response to future terror attacks, while introducing a new doctrine on retaliating in such cases.

As part of a three-pronged doctrine, India will retaliate against terrorist attacks on its own terms, not tolerate nuclear blackmail, and not differentiate between terrorists and the governments harbouring them, Modi said. The prime minister's televised address came after India and Pakistan agreed to stop a four-day combat that had quickly escalated.

The PM clarified that India reviewed the situation and decided to temporarily suspend its counter-operations against Pakistan's terrorist and military installations after Pakistan assured that it would cease all terror activities and military aggression against India.

As part of Operation Sindoor, India made precision strikes against nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing about 100 terrorists. Indian officials have said the Pakistani forces lost 35-40 personnel, while India lost five soldiers.

India's new stance was that terror and talks cannot happen together, terror and trade cannot go together, and that blood and water cannot flow together, he said, indicating the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 will remain in abeyance.

“Operation Sindoor is now India's established policy in the fight against terrorism, marking a decisive shift in India's strategic approach”, Modi said.

The first aspect of India's new doctrine was firm retaliation. "Any terrorist attack on India will be met with a strong and resolute response. India will retaliate on its own terms, targeting terror hubs at their roots," the prime minister said.

The second: No tolerance for nuclear blackmail.

"India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. Any terrorist safe haven operating under this pretext will face precise and decisive strikes," he said.

Making Pakistan's stance on terrorism an example, Modi said the third was 'No distinction between terror sponsors and terrorists'. India will no longer see terrorist leaders and the governments sheltering them as separate entities, he said.

Every prime minister from Narasimha Rao to Modi has articulated India's response to Pak-sponsored terrorism in different ways, with the same central message that India will not be cowed down by terrorism, said Commodore (retd) C. Uday Bhaskar, director, Society for Policy Studies.

"PM Modi has added a degree of visible resoluteness in the period after Operation Sindoor. Now, a new normal has been announced – decisive retaliation. The corollary is that a degree of enhanced vulnerability will also have to be factored," he said. India's objective is to ensure that the deep state in Pakistan desists from supporting terror directed against India, as Rawalpindi has honed the skill of engaging in nuclear weapon-enabled terror since 1990, said Bhaskar.

May 1990 is regarded as the first instance of Pakistan threatening the use of nuclear weapons to prevent a robust response from India.

On Monday, Modi said the world has watched Pakistani military officials at the funerals of the dead terrorists, indicating Pakistan's deep involvement in state-sponsored terrorism, he said.

Modi also said that talks with Pakistan will only centre around terrorism, and negotiations will only be about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Modi said Operation Sindoor showcased India's remarkable capability in both desert and mountainous warfare while also establishing superiority in new-age warfare. He emphasized that during the operation, the effectiveness of made-in-India defence equipment was decisively proven.

"While this era is not one of war, it cannot be one of terrorism either," he said, adding zero tolerance to terrorism will guarantee a safer world.

Touching upon terror strikes such as the 9/11 attacks in the US, the London tube bombing, and decades of terrorism against India, PM Modi said the hubs in Pakistan's Bahawalpur and Muridke had long operated as centres of global terrorism.

“Pakistan had prepared for an attack on the border, but India struck at the heart of Pakistan. India's drone s and missiles attacked with precision. They damaged those airbases of the Pakistani air forces, of which Pakistan was very proud. India caused heavy damage to Pakistan in the first three days itself, which it had never imagined. That's why after India's aggressive action, Pakistan started looking for ways to escape,” Modi said.

“Pakistan was pleading to the world to ease tensions. And after suffering heavy losses, Pakistan's army contacted our DGMO on the afternoon of 10th May. By then, we had destroyed the infrastructure of terrorism on a large scale. The terrorists were eliminated. We had destroyed the terror camps established in the heart of Pakistan. Therefore, when Pakistan appealed and said that it will not indulge in any sort of terror activities or military audacity further, India considered it," he said, adding that India just suspended its retaliatory action against Pakistan's terror and military camps. India will measure every step of Pakistan on its attitude ahead.

“Humanity should move towards peace and prosperity. Every Indian should be able to live in peace, and can fulfil the dream of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). For this, it is very necessary for India to be powerful. And it is also necessary to use this power when required. And in the last few days, India has done just that,” said the PM.

"As the PM underscored, terror and trade cannot go hand in hand. A stable and secure environment is essential for the growth of the industry and national progress. To ensure that every Indian lives in peace and dignity, and to realize the collective dream of a Viksit Bharat, it is imperative that India stands strong and is prepared to wield its strength when the need arises. CII stands united with the government in its unwavering resolve to combat terror. Together, we remain committed to building a secure and resilient India," said a statement by industry body Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) on the PM's address.

