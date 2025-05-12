'PM Modi Demarcated Boundary For Bharat's Enemies Through Operation Sindoor': Political Reactions Pour In After Speech

MENAFN - Live Mint) Political reactions from across the country have started pouring in after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation days after Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor – the military mission launched to avenge the killing of 26 people in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley – and the 'bilateral understanding' between the countries to halt all military action.

Speaking of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said“We all have seen the capability and patience of the country in the last few days. I salute the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency and the scientists.”

“We have given full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists, and today every terrorist, every terror organisation knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai,” he added.

The prime minister sternly warned Pakistan that India would not succumb to“nuclear blackmail” and sent a clear message to the world that terror and trade, terror and talks could not go together .

Hailing the address, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X that PM Modi's speech was a“clear declaration of the policy of 'New India' against terrorism.”

“Operation Sindoor is not just a military action, it is a resolve to protect the honour of our sisters and daughters. Whoever dares to wipe off 'Sindoor' from the foreheads of our mothers and sisters is sure to be reduced to dust...” Yogi Adityanath said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation, saying he made clear the country's resolve to strike back the very moment its enemies dared to make a mistake.

Amit Shah said,“PM Shri @narendramodi Ji today demarcated the boundary for Bharat's enemies through the example of #OperationSindoor, in which our armed forces razed the very edifice of terrorism in Pakistan's backyard. Our armed forces have made Pakistan shudder with their might and set a new normal of zero tolerance for terrorism. Modi Ji has reiterated our resolve that Bharat will strike back the very moment our enemies dare to make a mistake. Do listen to his powerful speech.”

Rajnath Singh said,“In his address to the nation today, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has presented India's policy against terrorism to the world with great clarity and determination. His address is not only an expression of the nation's sentiment but also a powerful representation of our country's military, diplomatic, and moral strength.”

“The prime minister also made it clear that if there are ever talks with Pakistan in the future, they will be solely on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK),” he said. Also Read | Drones intercepted in Samba soon after PM Modi's address to nation; sirens blare in Amritsar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said PM Modi has indicated a departure from the past by making it clear that India will not make any distinction between terrorists and a government harbouring them.

HOW OPPOSITION REACTED

Congress leader Pawan Khera and Sandeep Dikshit demanded to know more on ceasefire and Donald Trump's“trade” remarks.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, quoted by ANI, said,“Operation Sindoor was successful and that's a good thing... We were expecting that after showing the place to Pakistan in 2-3 days, the issue of ceasefire would be discussed. The PM said nothing about it. He said all the things already known to the countrymen.”

Pawan Khera said,“We heard US President Donald Trump before PM Modi and that has disturbed every single Indian...When Donald Trump says that it was because of the threat of withdrawal of trade that we stopped, that comes as a very, very shocking declaration or announcement from Donald Trump. We expected the Prime Minister to respond to that and give a clarification to the nation.”

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said,“Today I assure you that the opposition will be with you. I cannot speak on behalf of the opposition. But I know that in this fight, the opposition is with you. I am with you, the people of India are with you. We want terrorism to end but you muster courage, declare Pakistan a terrorist state and then tell America that it cannot trade with Pakistan.”

On PM Modi's address, CPI MP D Raja says,“PM Modi sent a strong message to Pakistan that India cannot be taken for granted and we are united. Having said that, I have made some observations; there were many questions from Pahalgam to ceasefire - how the terrorists entered and attacked civilians... America claims that it brokered the ceasefire; they announced it before us, the PM didn't mention it.”

(With agency inputs)