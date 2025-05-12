UK Immigration Shake-Up: No Entry Without English, Digital Ids For All, Care Visa Axed

MENAFN - Live Mint) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer 's office, in a decisive move to reshape the immigration system, announced a sweeping set of reforms aimed at reducing net migration and promoting higher-skilled labour. The official statement, released on Monday (May 12), marks a significant policy shift that seeks to prioritise domestic workers and bolster border enforcement.

“We're ending Britain's open borders experiment,” read the statement from 10 Downing Street.“For too long, businesses were actively encouraged to bring in lower paid workers, rather than invest in our own people. We're fixing the system and restoring control to our borders.”

Raising the bar on skills and English language

One of the most striking changes includes raising the minimum skills threshold for overseas workers. Foreign nationals seeking employment in the UK will now be required to hold degree-level qualifications in most cases.

“Our current system is not selective enough about who comes to the UK,” the statement noted.“We're raising the skills threshold to degree-level to make sure we attract people who can grow our economy.”

In addition, English language requirements will be tightened across all major immigration routes. For the first time, adult dependents of visa holders will also need to demonstrate a basic understanding of English.

Tougher costs for employers

The government is also increasing the Immigration Skills Charge-a levy paid by employers who hire foreign workers. This charge has not been adjusted since 2017.

“By raising the fees, we're encouraging businesses to create opportunities and career progression for British workers,” the statement said.

Stricter path to settlement and citizenship

A key policy change is the introduction of a contributions-based model for settlement and citizenship . The required length of residency will be extended from five to ten years, although reductions will be offered to those making significant economic contributions.

“Settlement in the UK is a privilege, not a right,” the statement declared.

Care visa route to be permanently closed

Another major shift is the permanent closure of the care visa route, a category that had allowed thousands of foreign care workers into the UK .

“Care workers from overseas have made a huge contribution, but too many have been subject to abuse and exploitation,” the statement explained.“We're moving away from our dependence on overseas workers to restore control and fairness to the system.”

Digital tracking and enforcement

To improve enforcement, the UK will roll out Digital IDs and eVisas for all overseas citizens. This aims to help immigration officers identify and remove individuals who overstay their visas .

“Making it easier for Immigration Enforcement Officers to track down and take action against those who try to stay here illegally,” the statement added.

'Plan for change' aims to back British workers

The reform package is being presented as part of a broader "Plan for Change" to lower migration, increase workforce skills, and prioritise domestic employment.

“We're taking back control of our borders through our Plan for Change,” the statement concluded.“Lower net migration. Higher skills. Backing British workers.”

