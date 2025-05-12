Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Breaks Higher Toward $3

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) With the Ripple-SEC saga finally coming to a close and bullish technicals building, XRP is back in play. Whales are accumulating, ETF chatter is heating up, and all eyes are now on the $3 level.

XRP is trading at $2.57, holding firm after a week of bullish newsflow. The SEC officially dropped its case against Ripple, settling for $50 million-down from the $1.3 billion it originally sought.

The long-running lawsuit, which had cast a shadow over XRP since 2020, is now over, clearing the path for broader U.S. participation and institutional access.

The final agreement includes the lifting of the longstanding injunction, giving Ripple room to re-engage U.S. markets without restriction. The resolution has been widely viewed as a regulatory green light, unlocking long-term upside potential for XRP and restoring market confidence.

Technical Structure Points to Breakout

On the chart, XRP is showing strength. It's now above the 21-day EMA ($2.16) and 50-day SMA ($2.17), with RSI pushing through 61 and MACD lines diverging upward. Price has reclaimed the $2.30 support and is eyeing the next leg higher.

Immediate resistance sits near $2.47, with the major psychological and structural barrier at $3.00 now coming into view. A close above $2.50 could trigger the kind of expansion move XRP hasn't seen since early 2021.

ETF Speculation and On-Chain Whales Add Fuel

Market chatter around a possible spot XRP ETF has intensified. Franklin Templeton, with over $1.5 trillion in AUM, has filed for a physically-backed XRP product, joining other issuers like 21Shares and Grayscale in the queue.

On-chain data shows nearly 900 million XRP has been accumulated by whales over the past month. Exchange reserves are down, and wallet counts in the 10K–1M range are up-classic accumulation behavior ahead of potential catalysts.

XRP's year-to-date gain now sits above 350%, and with the legal overhang gone, traders are reassessing its upside potential. A breakout above $2.50 could bring a swift push toward $3.00.