IHG And Ashaad Company Announce Three New Hotel Signings Across Jeddah And Al Khobar

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hospitality companies, has announced the signing of three new hotels in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Future Hospitality Summit Riyadh 2025. In partnership with Ashaad, a leading Saudi real estate developer, the trio of hotels, Hotel Indigo Jeddah Gate, InterContinental Al Khobar Al Hamra, and voco Al Khobar Al Andalus, further cement IHG's commitment to the Kingdom's tourism ambitions and Saudi Vision 2030.

All three hotels are expected to open between 2028 and 2030, and together will add more than 1,700 rooms to IHG's growing portfolio in Saudi Arabia. The hotels will be operated under IHG's management agreements, further expanding the group's footprint in key cities across the Kingdom.

Hotel Indigo Jeddah Gate

With 700 keys, Hotel Indigo Jeddah Gate will be located a dynamic mixed-use development featuring residential, commercial, and hospitality components. Just a short drive from the historic Al Balad District, Jeddah Central Development, and the Royal Court, the hotel is positioned to meet the rising demand for modern, lifestyle-driven hospitality in southern Jeddah. Hotel Indigo Jeddah Gate will offer guests immersive experiences that reflect the area's rich culture, unique identity, and diverse community.

InterContinental Al Khobar Al Hamra

This 326-key hotel promises a new era of luxury hospitality in the Eastern Province, true to the InterContinental brand. Adjacent to the high-end Al Shubaily Grand Mall, InterContinental Al Khobar Al Hamrawill provide discerning travellers with the signature luxury and service synonymous with the InterContinental name. Al Khobar continues to be one of Saudi Arabia's most dynamic markets in the Eastern province, and the new hotel will serve both business and leisure guests in the heart of the Dammam metropolitan area.

voco Al Khobar Al Andalus

As IHG's fastest-growing premium brand, voco hotels are celebrated for their distinct character and reliably delightful experiences. voco Al Khobar Al Andalus is the latest addition to the brand's growing portfolio, featuring 717 thoughtfully appointed rooms that will blend the brand's signature charm with premium hospitality. With proximity to key attractions including the Corniche, the hotel will deliver on voco's hallmarks 'Come on in', 'Me time', and 'voco life', enriching the brand's presence in the Eastern Province and serving the city's growing mix of business and leisure demand.

He added:“Our premium, lifestyle and luxury portfolio has grown significantly in recent years, and the signing of three new hotels alongside Ashaad will support the growth we are witnessing in the Kingdom. The three brands we are signing today are going to offer new and compelling luxury and premium hospitality experiences to cater to the needs of most discerning of travellers across Jeddah and Al Khobar.”

He further stated:“This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional hotel experiences that strengthen the Kingdom's standing as a premier global tourism destination, catering to both domestic and international guests. At Ashaad, we are honored to support the growth of the hospitality sector in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, through innovative and outstanding projects that reflect the evolving aspirations of the market.”

IHG currently operates 45 hotels across six brands in Saudi Arabia, including: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites, and voco, with 47 hotels in the development pipeline set to open within the next three to five years.