CRN Honors 6 Logicalis Leaders As Women Of The Channel For 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The recognition underscores the key role each woman plays in the continuous improvement and enhancement of Logicalis' service delivery, ensuring solutions remain integral to customer operations. They are included alongside other innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

"We are thrilled for Andrea, Jessica, Alison, Melissa, Michelle and Carrie's well-deserved recognition as Women of the Channel," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "Each makes strides daily as Architects of ChangeTM, and this award underscores the valuable role each play in ensuring we are not just meeting our customers' expectations but exceeding them."

As Chief Financial Officer, Marin leads the company's financial strategy and verifies alignment with parent company, Logicalis Group. She plays a key role in making strategic investments and is an essential partner to the sales organization, supporting Logicalis customers and ensuring the company's strategy meets their needs.

In her role as Senior Vice President of Services, Soqui is responsible for all delivery functions from the managed and professional services teams and service desk organization. She is committed to fostering an environment where customer and employees thrive, underscoring her passion for delivering an exceptional experience.

Bartalino develops and implements strategies that support corporate goals and financial objectives while working within the constraints of time, cost, and risk control in her role as Vice President of Finance & Controller. She also cultivates strategic partnerships, fosters cross-collaboration within teams, and works on finding creative solutions that satisfy customer needs while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

As Director of Managed Services Operations, Hooker uses the power of Artificial Intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) to drive the modernization of the company's managed services operating model, utilizing automation and proactive problem management to deliver enhanced value to customers. She plays a crucial role in implementing and driving new automation solutions for customers, resulting in improved efficiency and KPIs, and expanding solutions that enhance Logicalis' managed services portfolio.

In her role as National Partner Marketing Manager, Baran leads the collaboration and development of marketing plans to empower the company's partners. She concentrates on networking, collaboration and security, while also rolling out global solutions to the US. Leveraging her strong relationships with partners, Baran ensures a shared understanding of their joint value proposition, fostering mutually beneficial partnerships and delivering unified messaging to customers.

Grimsley is responsible for collaborating and building marketing plans to support Logicalis' partners in her role as National Partner Marketing Manager for Hybrid Data Center. Beyond designing demand generation campaigns and events that fuel partner growth and revenue, she focuses on strengthening relationships with new partners, playing a pivotal role in driving Logicalis' strategic expansion.

"It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success."

The 2025 Women of the Channel will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage beginning May 12 at .

