MENAFN - PR Newswire) Goldberg is currently a board director for Bakkt Holdings, Inc. From 2000 through 2020, she served as a partner at Ignition Partners, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on enterprise and consumer technology.

"As we enter the next chapter of our company's history and continue transforming Ally into a stronger, more focused institution, having Michelle's perspective on our board will be extremely valuable," said Ally CEO Michael Rhodes. "She brings extensive experience in leveraging data analytics and emerging consumer technologies that will contribute a fresh perspective alongside the critical institutional knowledge of our more seasoned directors."

Goldberg has served as a member of the board of directors for Taubman Centers, Inc., Legg Mason and Plum Creek. Earlier in her career, Goldberg was an M&A investment banker at Olympic Capital Partners and a consultant at Microsoft. She holds a master's degree from Harvard University and a bachelor's degree from Columbia University.

Ally also announced the retirement of director Kenneth J. Bacon, whose term ended after 10 years of service, including most recently as chair of the Risk Committee.

"For over a decade, Ken has been a guiding force on our board – a voice of wisdom, integrity and unwavering commitment," said Fritz W. Hobbs, chairman of the board of Ally. "It has been a privilege to have worked alongside Ken. On behalf of the entire company and the board, I want to extend our sincerest thanks to Ken for his leadership and for always bringing thoughtfulness, ensuring accountability and advancing Ally's mission to do it right. We wish him well going forward."

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY ) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves customers with deposits and securities brokerage and investment advisory services as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. The company also includes a seasoned corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information, please visit .

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit Text> further images and news on Ally, please visit .

Contacts:

Sean Leary

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-4830

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#2a594f4b4404464f4b58536a4b46465304494547" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected]

Peter Gilchrist

Ally Communications (Media)

704-644-6299

[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial