Ally Appoints Michelle Goldberg To Board Of Directors
"As we enter the next chapter of our company's history and continue transforming Ally into a stronger, more focused institution, having Michelle's perspective on our board will be extremely valuable," said Ally CEO Michael Rhodes. "She brings extensive experience in leveraging data analytics and emerging consumer technologies that will contribute a fresh perspective alongside the critical institutional knowledge of our more seasoned directors."
Goldberg has served as a member of the board of directors for Taubman Centers, Inc., Legg Mason and Plum Creek. Earlier in her career, Goldberg was an M&A investment banker at Olympic Capital Partners and a consultant at Microsoft. She holds a master's degree from Harvard University and a bachelor's degree from Columbia University.
Ally also announced the retirement of director Kenneth J. Bacon, whose term ended after 10 years of service, including most recently as chair of the Risk Committee.
"For over a decade, Ken has been a guiding force on our board – a voice of wisdom, integrity and unwavering commitment," said Fritz W. Hobbs, chairman of the board of Ally. "It has been a privilege to have worked alongside Ken. On behalf of the entire company and the board, I want to extend our sincerest thanks to Ken for his leadership and for always bringing thoughtfulness, ensuring accountability and advancing Ally's mission to do it right. We wish him well going forward."
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY ) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves customers with deposits and securities brokerage and investment advisory services as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. The company also includes a seasoned corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information, please visit .
For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit Text> further images and news on Ally, please visit .
Contacts:
Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-4830
href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#2a594f4b4404464f4b58536a4b46465304494547" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected]
Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
[email protected]
SOURCE Ally Financial
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment