Clio Appoints John Foreman As Chief Product Officer

Industry veteran brings nearly two decades of SaaS leadership to drive Clio's AI-driven multi-product strategy forward



John Foreman's appointment signals Clio's continued investment in product innovation and leadership as it scales its multi-product offering to meet the evolving needs of modern law firms. With a proven track record at industry-leading SaaS companies, John brings deep expertise in product development, data science, and customer-centered growth to Clio's executive team.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Clio , the world's leading provider of cloud-based legal technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Foreman as its new Chief Product Officer. In this role, John will lead Clio's product strategy and delivery across its expanding multi-product platform, guiding the company's long-term innovation roadmap and deepening its commitment to transforming the legal experience for all.

Foreman brings over 15 years of leadership experience in high growth SaaS companies, with a proven track record of building customer centric products and leading high performing teams. Most recently, he served as Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Podium, where he was responsible for the company's go-to-market strategy through a pivotal period of growth and scale. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade at Mailchimp, holding senior leadership roles including Chief Product Officer and Chief Data Scientist. There, he was instrumental in shaping the platform into a global marketing powerhouse and driving revenue growth.

As the legal industry continues to evolve, Clio is placing renewed focus on delivering product innovation tailored to the unique needs of legal professionals. Under Foreman's leadership, Clio will continue to expand its product strategy to offer more connected, intelligent solutions that help law firms operate more efficiently and deliver better client experiences. This includes a deeper investment in artificial intelligence and data-powered tools designed to simplify complexity, increase speed, and generate insights that legal professionals leverage to grow their practice.

Foreman also brings a unique perspective as the author of Data Smart, a bestselling book on applied data science, and Leadership Wise: Why Business Books Suck, but Wise Leaders Succeed, a candid reflection on the realities of modern leadership. His work reflects a rare ability to distill technical complexity into clear, actionable frameworks - an approach that aligns directly with Clio's mission to make advanced technology more accessible and impactful for legal professionals.

"AI is continuing to change the game in legaltech, and we're building an intelligent platform that will define the future of legal work ," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "John has the experience, deep curiosity, and the ambition to help us redefine how law firms operate. He understands what's at stake for this profession, and he's here to deliver bold solutions that move the industry forward."

"What drew me to Clio is the clarity of its mission and the scale of its impact," said John Foreman, Clio's new Chief Product Officer. "Legal professionals face real complexity in their day-to-day work, and there's a huge opportunity to transform that experience through great design, intelligent systems, and the power of AI. I'm excited to build with this team and help shape the next chapter of Clio's product strategy."

Foreman's appointment reflects Clio's focus on scaling with purpose. As the company expands its platform, deepens its investment in AI, and broadens its global reach, experienced senior leadership is critical. With Foreman as Chief Product Officer, Clio is well positioned to accelerate product innovation and continue to set the standard for legaltech.

