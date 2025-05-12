Number Of Markets Where Renters Need To Earn $100K To Afford Rent Has Doubled Since 2020

"Housing costs have surged since pre-pandemic, with rents growing quite a bit faster than wages," said Orphe Divounguy, senior economist at Zillow. "This often leaves little room for other expenses, making it particularly difficult for those hoping to save for a down payment on a future home. High upfront costs are often overlooked, which can keep renters in their current homes."

A renter making the median income and leasing a typical U.S. rental is just on the right side of the 30% affordability line - the rent burden threshold - spending 29.6% of their income on rent. To stay below that 30% line, renters in San Jose, New York, Boston, San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami and Riverside, California, generally need to earn six figures. The typical rent in these markets is many hundreds of dollars above the national asking rent of $2,024.

In six of these eight markets, the median household would spend over 30% of its income on a typical rental. However, in San Jose and San Francisco, wages have been better at keeping pace with rent. A median San Jose household would spend 25% of its income on a typical rental, while in San Francisco, it would spend 28%.

Despite a significant jump in rents over the past five years, plenty of markets are still affordable for median earners. The most affordable rental markets are Buffalo ($55K income required), Oklahoma City ($56K) and Louisville ($57K). In these markets, the median renter would spend 23% of their income or less on rent, allowing more latitude in gaining financial freedom.

Beyond high monthly rent prices, large upfront costs can pose a barrier for renters looking to move. This is especially true in cities like New York and Boston, where broker fees - on top of security deposit and advance rent payments of one to two months - exacerbate rental affordability challenges. However, with the recent passage of the FARE Act by the New York City Council and ongoing legislative conversations around broker fees in the Massachusetts and New York state legislatures, renters may see a reprieve in the near future.

