Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Number Of Markets Where Renters Need To Earn $100K To Afford Rent Has Doubled Since 2020

Number Of Markets Where Renters Need To Earn $100K To Afford Rent Has Doubled Since 2020


2025-05-12 03:16:00
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Since April 2020, rent for a typical U.S. apartment has increased by 28.7%, to $1,858, while rent for a single-family home increased by 42.9%, to $2,256. Over that time, the median household income1 has only risen by 22.5% to about $82,000 - showing that wages have not kept up with rents.

"Housing costs have surged since pre-pandemic, with rents growing quite a bit faster than wages," said Orphe Divounguy, senior economist at Zillow. "This often leaves little room for other expenses, making it particularly difficult for those hoping to save for a down payment on a future home. High upfront costs are often overlooked, which can keep renters in their current homes."

A renter making the median income and leasing a typical U.S. rental is just on the right side of the 30% affordability line - the rent burden threshold - spending 29.6% of their income on rent. To stay below that 30% line, renters in San Jose, New York, Boston, San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami and Riverside, California, generally need to earn six figures. The typical rent in these markets is many hundreds of dollars above the national asking rent of $2,024.

In six of these eight markets, the median household would spend over 30% of its income on a typical rental. However, in San Jose and San Francisco, wages have been better at keeping pace with rent. A median San Jose household would spend 25% of its income on a typical rental, while in San Francisco, it would spend 28%.

Despite a significant jump in rents over the past five years, plenty of markets are still affordable for median earners. The most affordable rental markets are Buffalo ($55K income required), Oklahoma City ($56K) and Louisville ($57K). In these markets, the median renter would spend 23% of their income or less on rent, allowing more latitude in gaining financial freedom.

Beyond high monthly rent prices, large upfront costs can pose a barrier for renters looking to move. This is especially true in cities like New York and Boston, where broker fees - on top of security deposit and advance rent payments of one to two months - exacerbate rental affordability challenges. However, with the recent passage of the FARE Act by the New York City Council and ongoing legislative conversations around broker fees in the Massachusetts and New York state legislatures, renters may see a reprieve in the near future.

To help renters make informed choices, Zillow offers a rent affordability calculator that sheds light on housing budgets, ensuring that they know exactly what they can afford. Renters searching on Zillow can explore a wide range of rental options tailored to their needs. Whether they're looking for a one-bedroom apartment, a townhome, a single-family home or a room for rent , Zillow's listings make it easy to find a place that suits everyone's lifestyle.

Metropolitan Area*

Income Needed
to Afford Rent,
April 2025

Change in Needed
Income Since April
2020

Zillow Observed
Rent Index (ZORI),
April 20252

Renter Affordability, April
2025

United States

$80,949

34.5 %

$2,024

29.6 %

New York City**

$144,960

24.8 %

$3,624

54.6 %

Los Angeles, CA

$118,958

28.3 %

$2,974

36.4 %

Chicago, IL

$87,428

31.1 %

$2,186

28.3 %

Dallas, TX

$71,413

28.6 %

$1,785

23.2 %

Houston, TX

$67,731

23.4 %

$1,693

24.2 %

Washington, DC

$97,179

24.4 %

$2,429

22.6 %

Philadelphia, PA

$77,058

29.0 %

$1,926

25.2 %

Miami, FL

$109,962

54.4 %

$2,749

40.4 %

Atlanta, GA

$76,745

36.3 %

$1,919

25.0 %

Boston, MA

$127,007

26.8 %

$3,175

32.5 %

Phoenix, AZ

$74,101

35.9 %

$1,853

24.5 %

San Francisco, CA

$124,267

9.3 %

$3,107

27.6 %

Riverside, CA

$102,722

45.6 %

$2,568

32.8 %

Detroit, MI

$59,873

38.5 %

$1,497

23.5 %

Seattle, WA

$90,840

23.2 %

$2,271

23.1 %

Minneapolis, MN

$67,714

17.6 %

$1,693

20.2 %

San Diego, CA

$122,810

40.8 %

$3,070

33.2 %

Tampa, FL

$86,301

52.0 %

$2,158

33.5 %

Denver, CO

$78,862

22.8 %

$1,972

21.6 %

Baltimore, MD

$75,158

29.6 %

$1,879

22.6 %

St. Louis, MO

$57,104

37.4 %

$1,428

20.8 %

Orlando, FL

$81,789

37.5 %

$2,045

29.6 %

Charlotte, NC

$72,091

35.8 %

$1,802

25.0 %

San Antonio, TX

$58,590

19.4 %

$1,465

22.7 %

Portland, OR

$74,076

24.2 %

$1,852

22.0 %

Sacramento, CA

$94,002

30.7 %

$2,350

27.8 %

Pittsburgh, PA

$59,274

28.2 %

$1,482

23.2 %

Cincinnati, OH

$63,444

39.5 %

$1,586

23.0 %

Austin, TX

$68,840

17.6 %

$1,721

19.8 %

Las Vegas, NV

$72,060

35.6 %

$1,801

26.8 %

Kansas City, MO

$61,457

38.7 %

$1,536

21.9 %

Columbus, OH

$62,493

36.9 %

$1,562

22.9 %

Indianapolis, IN

$64,391

41.6 %

$1,610

23.3 %

Cleveland, OH

$58,497

40.9 %

$1,462

24.4 %

San Jose, CA

$136,532

13.0 %

$3,413

25.2 %

Nashville, TN

$74,739

28.8 %

$1,868

24.7 %

Virginia Beach, VA

$71,908

43.0 %

$1,798

25.5 %

Providence, RI

$87,829

51.2 %

$2,196

29.7 %

Jacksonville, FL

$69,670

36.7 %

$1,742

25.9 %

Milwaukee, WI

$59,139

32.6 %

$1,478

21.6 %

Oklahoma City, OK

$55,634

33.4 %

$1,391

22.5 %

Raleigh, NC

$70,451

31.0 %

$1,761

20.6 %

Memphis, TN

$58,761

37.7 %

$1,469

26.0 %

Richmond, VA

$68,307

40.2 %

$1,708

22.7 %

Louisville, KY

$56,549

35.7 %

$1,414

23.3 %

New Orleans, LA

$66,141

28.7 %

$1,654

30.5 %

Salt Lake City, UT

$69,881

34.2 %

$1,747

20.8 %

Hartford, CT

$77,119

45.2 %

$1,928

23.6 %

Buffalo, NY

$55,319

38.9 %

$1,383

22.3 %

Birmingham, AL

$57,428

32.7 %

$1,436

23.4 %

*Table ordered by market size
**Includes only New York City's five boroughs; based on StreetEasy's Rent Index

About Zillow Group
 Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, dedicated real estate professionals, and easier buying, selling, financing, and renting experiences.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home LoansSM, Zillow Rentals®, Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, ShowingTime+SM, Spruce®, and Follow Up Boss®.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( ). © 2025 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

1 Median household income is taken from the American Community Survey (ACS) through 2023. Present-day estimates combine changes in the Employment Cost Index provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics to forecast current median household income.

2 Smoothed and seasonally adjusted ZHVI.

SOURCE Zillow, Inc.

MENAFN12052025003732001241ID1109539220

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search