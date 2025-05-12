Number Of Markets Where Renters Need To Earn $100K To Afford Rent Has Doubled Since 2020
|
Metropolitan Area*
|
Income Needed
|
Change in Needed
|
Zillow Observed
|
Renter Affordability, April
|
United States
|
$80,949
|
34.5 %
|
$2,024
|
29.6 %
|
New York City**
|
$144,960
|
24.8 %
|
$3,624
|
54.6 %
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
$118,958
|
28.3 %
|
$2,974
|
36.4 %
|
Chicago, IL
|
$87,428
|
31.1 %
|
$2,186
|
28.3 %
|
Dallas, TX
|
$71,413
|
28.6 %
|
$1,785
|
23.2 %
|
Houston, TX
|
$67,731
|
23.4 %
|
$1,693
|
24.2 %
|
Washington, DC
|
$97,179
|
24.4 %
|
$2,429
|
22.6 %
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
$77,058
|
29.0 %
|
$1,926
|
25.2 %
|
Miami, FL
|
$109,962
|
54.4 %
|
$2,749
|
40.4 %
|
Atlanta, GA
|
$76,745
|
36.3 %
|
$1,919
|
25.0 %
|
Boston, MA
|
$127,007
|
26.8 %
|
$3,175
|
32.5 %
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
$74,101
|
35.9 %
|
$1,853
|
24.5 %
|
San Francisco, CA
|
$124,267
|
9.3 %
|
$3,107
|
27.6 %
|
Riverside, CA
|
$102,722
|
45.6 %
|
$2,568
|
32.8 %
|
Detroit, MI
|
$59,873
|
38.5 %
|
$1,497
|
23.5 %
|
Seattle, WA
|
$90,840
|
23.2 %
|
$2,271
|
23.1 %
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
$67,714
|
17.6 %
|
$1,693
|
20.2 %
|
San Diego, CA
|
$122,810
|
40.8 %
|
$3,070
|
33.2 %
|
Tampa, FL
|
$86,301
|
52.0 %
|
$2,158
|
33.5 %
|
Denver, CO
|
$78,862
|
22.8 %
|
$1,972
|
21.6 %
|
Baltimore, MD
|
$75,158
|
29.6 %
|
$1,879
|
22.6 %
|
St. Louis, MO
|
$57,104
|
37.4 %
|
$1,428
|
20.8 %
|
Orlando, FL
|
$81,789
|
37.5 %
|
$2,045
|
29.6 %
|
Charlotte, NC
|
$72,091
|
35.8 %
|
$1,802
|
25.0 %
|
San Antonio, TX
|
$58,590
|
19.4 %
|
$1,465
|
22.7 %
|
Portland, OR
|
$74,076
|
24.2 %
|
$1,852
|
22.0 %
|
Sacramento, CA
|
$94,002
|
30.7 %
|
$2,350
|
27.8 %
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
$59,274
|
28.2 %
|
$1,482
|
23.2 %
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
$63,444
|
39.5 %
|
$1,586
|
23.0 %
|
Austin, TX
|
$68,840
|
17.6 %
|
$1,721
|
19.8 %
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
$72,060
|
35.6 %
|
$1,801
|
26.8 %
|
Kansas City, MO
|
$61,457
|
38.7 %
|
$1,536
|
21.9 %
|
Columbus, OH
|
$62,493
|
36.9 %
|
$1,562
|
22.9 %
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
$64,391
|
41.6 %
|
$1,610
|
23.3 %
|
Cleveland, OH
|
$58,497
|
40.9 %
|
$1,462
|
24.4 %
|
San Jose, CA
|
$136,532
|
13.0 %
|
$3,413
|
25.2 %
|
Nashville, TN
|
$74,739
|
28.8 %
|
$1,868
|
24.7 %
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
$71,908
|
43.0 %
|
$1,798
|
25.5 %
|
Providence, RI
|
$87,829
|
51.2 %
|
$2,196
|
29.7 %
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
$69,670
|
36.7 %
|
$1,742
|
25.9 %
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
$59,139
|
32.6 %
|
$1,478
|
21.6 %
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
$55,634
|
33.4 %
|
$1,391
|
22.5 %
|
Raleigh, NC
|
$70,451
|
31.0 %
|
$1,761
|
20.6 %
|
Memphis, TN
|
$58,761
|
37.7 %
|
$1,469
|
26.0 %
|
Richmond, VA
|
$68,307
|
40.2 %
|
$1,708
|
22.7 %
|
Louisville, KY
|
$56,549
|
35.7 %
|
$1,414
|
23.3 %
|
New Orleans, LA
|
$66,141
|
28.7 %
|
$1,654
|
30.5 %
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
$69,881
|
34.2 %
|
$1,747
|
20.8 %
|
Hartford, CT
|
$77,119
|
45.2 %
|
$1,928
|
23.6 %
|
Buffalo, NY
|
$55,319
|
38.9 %
|
$1,383
|
22.3 %
|
Birmingham, AL
|
$57,428
|
32.7 %
|
$1,436
|
23.4 %
*Table ordered by market size
**Includes only New York City's five boroughs; based on StreetEasy's Rent Index
|
1 Median household income is taken from the American Community Survey (ACS) through 2023. Present-day estimates combine changes in the Employment Cost Index provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics to forecast current median household income.
|
2 Smoothed and seasonally adjusted ZHVI.
