STRIDE Med Dev Systems Launches

EL CERRITO, Calif., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noting the rapidly changing regulatory and technological environment, Dennis Cody has announced the formation of STRIDE Med Dev Systems to assist medical device companies quickly bring new products to market and improve product results post-sales. With more than twenty years' experience in mechanical and bioengineering, Mr. Cody is committed and capable of bringing products and product changes to market quickly.

"Effective planning can ensure efficient and impactful execution, which reduces cost, overall time to market, and product defects," said Mr. Cody, the president and founder of STRIDE Med Dev Systems. The Company emphasizes a systems-based approach to medical device development, guiding clients from concept through post-market support. "Our goal is to provide solutions that both address immediate needs and provide long term value. Clients looking for partners who employ a strategic mindset, prioritizing results that support the customer, the bottom line, and lead to lasting improvements."

Recently, Dennis has been involved in one project translating Voice of Customer (VoC) feedback into swiftly implementable, impactful requirements, and another project helping a client prepare the Design Verification strategy ahead of their 510(k) submission.

About STRIDE Med Dev Systems:

Founded in 2025, STRIDE Med Dev Systems builds on more than twenty years of experience to bring innovative, comprehensive, and complete solutions to medical device companies looking to bring products to market. They take an integrated approach to product development, addressing design, risk, manufacturing concerns, and regulatory compliance. STRIDE is full-service and able to work with manufacturers on every facet of their product launch.

Visit stride-med-dev-systems for information.

SOURCE STRIDE Med Dev Systems

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED