$BASEMENTCOIN Officially Launches: A Raw, Meme-Driven Crypto Movement Built From The Internet's Underground
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto landscape welcomes a new contender from the meme frontier: $BASEMENTCOIN, a digital tribute to the unfiltered chaos of internet culture and the Reddit-bred traders who never log off.
Built on transparency and community, $BASEMENTCOIN is a no-tax memecoin that embraces the spirit of the basement-the metaphorical (and often literal) origin of crypto's most die-hard participants. With 1 billion tokens in supply and a decentralized ethos, this project is not just another coin. It's a reflection of the culture that birthed it.
New Announcement: The team behind $BASEMENTCOIN has confirmed that the project will initiate its first community-led meme bounty campaign within the next 72 hours. Open to all Telegram and Twitter followers, this campaign is designed to reward the most viral and creative basement-themed memes with token airdrops and exclusive roles in the project's evolving ecosystem.
$BASEMENTCOIN is a tribute to those late-night Discord debates, second monitors lit with red candles, and endless dreams of making it-without ever touching grass. Whether you're a chart sniper, meme collector, or weekend degen, this coin was made for you.
“We're not launching a financial product-we're launching a subculture,” says the founding team.“$BASEMENTCOIN represents everyone who chose Reddit threads over textbooks and crypto trades over sleep.”
Tokenomics:
Name: $BASEMENTCOIN
Total Supply: 1,000,000,000
Tax: 0% Buy / 0% Sell
Contract Address: 0xb18dbcde95b08b458f9fb1af97e1d6a0e8aaa23a
Fully decentralized and driven by its community, $BASEMENTCOIN aims to grow not by hype alone, but by embracing the humor, grit, and self-awareness of crypto's underground scene.
Join the Movement
As memecoins continue to shape a new digital narrative, $BASEMENTCOIN stands as a beacon for internet natives who know the grind, the memes, and the madness of the crypto space. The team welcomes early adopters, meme creators, and Reddit lurkers alike to join the project where everything begins: in the basement.
Socials:
Twitter/X:
Telegram:
Website:
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. CONTACT: Jansen van der Heuvel info-at-moocoweth.com
