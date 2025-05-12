Pace-O-Matic Presents Inaugural Integrity Award To Larry Hilimire

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading skill games developer honors amusement industry legend as first award recipient

DULUTH, Ga., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic and its founder, Michael Pace, have presented the first-ever Integrity Award to Larry Hilimire, amusement industry legend and owner of Staunton Automatics in New York. The award was presented to Hilimire at the Amusement and Music Operators Association New York (AMOA-NY) annual gala in Manhattan on April 28.

The Integrity Award recognizes individuals in the amusement industry or related fields who exemplify the highest standards of integrity. Recipients are those who consistently demonstrate honesty, fairness, and ethical conduct in all aspects of their professional endeavors.

For over five decades, Larry Hilimire has led Stanton Automatics with a rare blend of vision, integrity, and grit, growing a family business into one of the most respected music and amusement operations in the country. His leadership has transformed the amusement industry, not just through innovation, but by setting the standard for how business should be done.

“Larry's a straight shooter - honest, dependable, and always guided by principle,” said Michael Pace, founder of Pace-O-Matic and creator of the Integrity Award.“He's someone who will tell you what you need to hear, even if it's not what you want to hear. That's someone you can trust; that's integrity. Thank you, Larry, for your decades of leadership, your unwavering ethics, and your lasting impact on the industry.”

Mark Twain once famously said,“Do the right thing. It will gratify some people and astonish the rest.” The Integrity Award is intended to celebrate those who live by this example. It will honor game developers, executives, partners, or any other professionals who go above and beyond to ensure their actions reflect a deep commitment to doing what is right, even when faced with challenges or when it might not be the easiest path. This award is not just about what one achieves but how one achieves it, highlighting the importance of integrity in the industry.

“Humbled, grateful, and shocked are just a few things I am feeling as I receive this award,” said Hilimire.“I want to thank Michael and Karmin, as well as the Pace-O-Matic family, for this great recognition. It is truly the highlight of my lifelong career.”

Hilimire added,“I am sure all of you know who Tim Coughlin is, NY Giants head coach and two-time Super Bowl Champion. I often think of the picture of Tom sitting in his office after one of his Super Bowl wins, the trophy on his desk, with his feet up and a sign on his lap that read 'Mission Accomplished'. I am going to have my son take a picture of me, feet up on my desk, with this beautiful award in hand, and a sign that says, 'Mission Accomplished'.”

The award is embodied in a stunning piece of hand-blown glass art. The award features a clear, luminous glass structure with intricate layers and varying colors. Every award is a unique art piece, and no two are the same. This is the first of several Integrity Award recognitions, which will be announced and presented in the coming months.

