ICIC’S 2025 Innovation Summit: Ingenuity, Community, And Growth
Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC, shared: "This event highlighted the resilience and strength of our community. Our collective commitment to innovation and growth continues to fuel small businesses and empower their success. Based on ICIC's research, we learned that the integration of AI into business practices is transforming how companies operate. This conference created an environment in which small businesses could access the training, technology, and sense of community they need to build and grow their businesses."
One of the key highlights was the kickoff of the Intuit More with AI Tour , which made its first stop at the summit. Attendees were given the chance to engage with AI-driven tools and explore how artificial intelligence can help small businesses improve efficiency, decision-making, and growth. The interactive sessions provided insights into how businesses can use AI responsibly to streamline operations and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market. The Intuit More with AI Tour continues with upcoming stops in New Haven, CT and Boulder, CO, among others throughout the country.
Additional conference highlights included:
- Keynote Addresses:
- Do More with AI – Responsibly Grow and Scale Your Team and Business – Anoop Sreenivasan , Vice President, Go-To-Market Technologies at Intuit, kicked off the summit, focusing on helping small businesses adopt AI to enhance productivity and streamline operations. Unlocking Success Through the Power of Innovation – Brandon F. Shamim , Founder & Chief Strategist at Ascendant Solutions, discussed how innovation is unlocking new pathways for success across industries.
The summit was filled with valuable networking opportunities, interactive workshops, and dynamic discussions, positioning attendees to return to their businesses with new ideas and connections to drive success.
We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to our funding partners, whose continued support makes events like the ICIC Innovation Summit possible. Their commitment to fostering innovation and growth in small businesses is invaluable. Thank you to Intuit, Kaiser Permanente, Bank of America, Chevron, FedEx, Regions Bank, Appleton Partners, Arctaris Impact Investors, Bain Capital, Boston Consulting Group, The Home Depot, East West Bank, and Santander for their vital role in advancing small business success.
About ICIC
Breaking barriers. Building businesses. Strengthening communities. The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is a national nonprofit dedicated to helping under-resourced communities and small businesses thrive through programming and research. Founded in 1994 by Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter, ICIC provides executive education, coaching, technical assistance, and access to capital to more than 3,000 businesses across the U.S. and Canada each year. Through its research and partnerships, ICIC facilitates private-sector investment and economic development, creating opportunities for small businesses and local economies. Learn more at icic.org .CONTACT: Sarah Ginand ICIC +1 617-803-4532 ...
