Mother Goose Health And Pario Health Partner To Empower Local Providers And Strengthen Maternity Care Delivery

Connecting human care managers, local providers, and the full maternal health ecosystem to deliver scalable, integrated, AI-powered care that's proactive, comprehensive, and deeply coordinated.

Powering perinatal care with intelligent, AI-driven tools that help local providers deliver personalized, connected, and efficient maternity care.

Partnership delivers AI-powered tools and digital care coordination to improve maternal health outcomes and support local maternity care providers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mother Goose Health , a leading maternity care management platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Pario Health , a perinatal care technology company dedicated to enhancing maternal outcomes through data-driven collaboration. Together, the two companies aim to equip local maternity care providers with the tools and insights needed to deliver more seamless, personalized, and equitable care to pregnant and postpartum individuals.This partnership addresses long-standing challenges in maternal health-particularly care fragmentation and operational friction that burden both providers and patients. By combining Mother Goose Health's integrated care model and rising risk detection with Pario Health's intelligent care planning and communication platform, the collaboration provides local providers with actionable insights, streamlined workflows, and scalable support systems.“We know that the best maternal health outcomes come from strong, trusted relationships between patients and their local providers,” said Kenneth A. Levey, MD, MPH , CEO and Co-founder of Mother Goose Health.“But those providers are often under-resourced and overwhelmed by disconnected systems. Through this partnership with Pario Health, we're giving them smarter tools to anticipate risk, coordinate care, and stay deeply connected to their patients without added burden.”“At Pario Health, we've always believed in supporting the people on the front lines of maternity care, those who know their patients and communities best,” said Maggie Diehl, CEO of Pario Health.“This partnership with Mother Goose Health allows us to reduce friction in the care experience and close critical gaps that too often lead to preventable complications. Most importantly, it helps local providers support their patients between visits.”A Unified Approach to Proactive, Equitable Maternal CareTogether, Mother Goose Health and Pario Health are unifying digital care management, clinical intelligence, and patient engagement into a single, seamless ecosystem. Local providers will be able to detect rising risks earlier, deliver targeted interventions, and coordinate across multidisciplinary care teams with less administrative complexity.Mother Goose Health's platform integrates behavioral health, social needs support, risk analytics and management, and clinical workflows into a unified experience, while Pario Health brings advanced predictive modeling and provider-facing collaboration tools that reduce fragmentation and improve communication across care settings.By aligning around the needs of both patients and their trusted local providers, this partnership is creating a more responsive, efficient, and compassionate system for maternity care.

