Window Washing Expert Adds Specialized Equipment To Support Large-Scale Solar Cleaning Projects

Window Washing Expert expands solar cleaning services with new equipment to support large-scale commercial and industrial solar panel maintenance.

- Dan Indriliūnas, President, Window Washing ExpertCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Window Washing Expert, a Buffalo Grove-based exterior maintenance provider, has announced the acquisition of advanced equipment designed specifically for solar cleaning applications. This addition marks a strategic step toward expanding the company's capabilities in the area of commercial solar panel cleaning, a service that continues to see increased demand across the Chicago metropolitan region.The new equipment includes automated brush systems, water-fed pole extensions, and purified water filtration units engineered for large-scale solar array maintenance. These tools will be used to support rooftop installations, ground-mounted solar fields, and elevated commercial solar infrastructure, enabling the company to service broader surface areas with greater efficiency and precision.“Energy efficiency starts with clean infrastructure, and maintaining solar performance requires regular, professional upkeep,” said Dan Indriliūnas, President of Window Washing Expert.“This equipment allows our team to meet the evolving needs of commercial and industrial solar clients while adhering to safety and efficiency standards.”With the growth of solar energy adoption in Illinois and the Midwest, property owners and energy providers are increasingly turning to specialized contractors for panel maintenance. Dirt, pollen, and environmental residue can reduce the efficiency of solar panels by up to 20%, according to studies by the U.S. Department of Energy. As more companies seek to protect their solar investments, solar panel cleaners are becoming an essential part of facility operations and sustainability planning.Window Washing Expert's expanded capabilities are intended to support the unique challenges presented by commercial and utility-scale solar installations. These projects often involve multiple surfaces at height, angled arrays, and sensitive photovoltaic materials that require gentle yet thorough cleaning methods. The new systems incorporate rotating brushes and deionized water streams to remove surface contaminants without leaving streaks or damaging panels.This announcement comes amid a broader increase in the number of commercial and municipal entities investing in solar infrastructure. Schools, government buildings, manufacturing plants, and office campuses are among the most active adopters of solar energy, with many installations requiring regular service intervals to meet warranty requirements and maintain peak performance.Search data and industry reports indicate a rising number of inquiries for terms such as“solar cleaning company” and“commercial solar panel cleaning” across Illinois. This trend aligns with statewide incentives and policy initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy sources.In response to this growing interest, Window Washing Expert has developed internal protocols for solar maintenance projects, including site assessments, risk mitigation planning, and access coordination with on-site facility managers. Each cleaning is preceded by a system walk-through to verify panel integrity and identify any environmental or structural factors that could influence cleaning procedures.“Solar systems vary widely in design, so each project requires its own technical assessment,” Indriliūnas noted.“Our teams are trained to work with varying surface angles, mounting hardware, and environmental conditions.”Field technicians receive specialized training on solar panel materials, including common monocrystalline and polycrystalline modules, as well as thin-film technologies. This training emphasizes safe handling, the avoidance of abrasive materials, and compliance with manufacturer-recommended cleaning methods.To ensure sustainability during service delivery, Window Washing Expert uses a purified water system that eliminates the need for detergents, reducing environmental impact and supporting solar system warranties that prohibit chemical contact. The use of telescopic water-fed poles allows technicians to clean large arrays from the ground or with minimal ladder use, enhancing safety and minimizing disruption on client properties.In industrial and agricultural settings where solar fields can span several acres, the company has begun deploying mobile tank systems and pressure-regulated flow equipment capable of operating in remote or off-grid locations. These setups enable crews to complete large-scale cleaning operations in a single mobilization, reducing downtime and cost for energy operators.In addition to solar-specific tools, the company has updated its scheduling systems to accommodate recurring service agreements for high-output clients. These include performance monitoring partnerships in which system owners track energy production data to determine optimal cleaning intervals.As more companies include solar energy in their ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategies, regular cleaning has become a standard line item in maintenance budgets. Industry guidelines suggest that most solar installations benefit from at least one to two professional cleanings per year, depending on location, orientation, and environmental exposure.Window Washing Expert's expansion into solar services builds on its established history of exterior maintenance in northern Illinois, including commercial window cleaning, post-construction cleanup, and pressure washing. The company is leveraging this experience to offer cross-service capabilities for clients managing multiple building exterior systems.With its updated equipment and protocols, the company aims to support a cleaner and more energy-efficient built environment across Chicago and its surrounding areas.“Solar technology represents a long-term commitment to sustainability,” Indriliūnas said.“Keeping those systems operating at peak efficiency through proper cleaning is part of that commitment, and we're proud to play a role in helping organizations meet their energy goals.”About Window Washing ExpertWindow Washing Expert is an exterior maintenance company based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. The company provides professional cleaning services for commercial and residential properties, including window cleaning, pressure washing, post-construction cleanup, and now solar panel maintenance . With a focus on safety, environmental responsibility, and technical precision, Window Washing Expert serves clients throughout the greater Chicago area.For more information or to schedule a consultation for solar or exterior cleaning services, contact:Media Contact:Dan IndriliūnasPresidentWindow Washing Expert906 Stradford Cir, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089Phone: (224) 394-4494Email: ...Website:

George Dimitrov

Window Washing Expert

+1 224-394-4494

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.