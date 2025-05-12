Delray Beach DDA Announces Exciting Summer Lineup Of Free Sunset Concerts At The Square

Old School Square

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is excited to unveil the next round of performances in its FREE Sunset Concert Series, returning to Old School Square (51 N. Swinton Avenue) this summer!Held at the iconic Amphitheatre, this vibrant monthly series brings live music to the heart of downtown Delray Beach on the fourth Friday of each month-just in time to catch the sunset. Gates open at 5 p.m., with opening acts kicking off the evening at 6 p.m. and headliners taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.General admission to the Sunset Concert Series is always free, making it the perfect Friday night outing for locals and visitors alike. VIP tickets are available for $50 and include a seat, access to a private lounge area with a dedicated bar, and one complimentary beer or wine.Schedule of 2025 Sunset Concerts:Friday, May 23: Memorial Day Weekend Kick-Off: Bon Jovi Tribute Band ConcertOpening Act: Strawberry Lane, a tribute band to The Beatles & Friends with a twist!Main Act: Livin' on a Bad Name, the #1 Bon Jovi cover band in the U.S., having mastered every nuance of the iconic band's sound. Expect high-energy performances, soaring vocals, and all the classic hits that made Bon Jovi a household name.Friday, June 27: Best of Rod Stewart with Barry BrittonOpening Act: Relentless Band, Florida's best party band covering the classics to current with a high energy performance that gets audiences dancing and singing to their favorite tunes.Main Act: Best of Rod Stewart with Barry Britton, a high energy performance Rod Stewart Tribute Show celebrating his successful 40-year career featuring hits from Maggie May through to the Great American Songbook.Friday, July 25: True Rumors – Fleetwood Mac TributeOpening Act: Spider Cherry, the creation of London-born singer/songwriter and multi-keyboardist Nathan Mercado. The group combines the songwriting of Elton John, with the theatrics of Queen, the danceability of Michael Jackson and the grunge of Nirvana.Main Act: True Rumours, the world's most authentic Fleetwood Mac tribute band, re-creates all the great harmonies, the enchanting twirls, and the vibe of one of the greatest iconic bands of all time as they play hit songs like Don't Stop, Dreams, The Chain, Gold Dust Woman and so many more.Friday, August 22: Turnstiles – Billy Joel TributeOpening Act: The Flyers, a Delray Beach-based rock band influenced by The Beatles, The Band, SRV, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin. The Flyers play shows all over South Florida that includes original songs and covers of classic hits.Main Act: Turnstiles – The Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Billy Joel. Since 2011, Turnstiles has performed to over tens of thousands of enthusiastic Billy Joel fans all over the U.S. Considered one of the finest Billy Joel Tribute shows in the country, Turnstiles' renditions of Billy's classic songs will please even the most passionate“Joel” fans.Rain or shine, the DDA invites everyone to bring their lawn chairs, grab some takeout from a local favorite, or enjoy food and drink options from on-site vendors-and get ready to dance the night away under the stars. For more information and to see a full list of events at Old School Square, please visit: .About Old School SquareOld School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square's mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit or call 561-654-2220.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

