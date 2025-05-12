Forever Rose In London: Imaginary Worlds Projects Couture Sculpture At Leicester Square

Imaginary Worlds debuts its preserved rose sculpture above VUE Cinema in London's Leicester Square.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Imaginary Worlds, a luxury floral sculpture house redefining the concept of the forever rose, unveiled its signature Purple Rose Dress on the grand screen above VUE Cinema in London's Leicester Square. This projection marked not just a visual intervention, but the brand's symbolic debut in the UK's cultural and artistic capital.At the heart of this appearance is a sculptural couture dress composed entirely of preserved roses, encased in a crystal-clear acrylic shell-not designed to be worn, but to be witnessed. Each piece in the Rose Dress Collection is engineered using advanced 3D printing techniques to build the sculptural base, onto which hundreds of forever roses are individually placed by hand.“This piece was never meant to be worn. It was meant to be remembered,” said the brand's creative director.“London is not just a city of commerce. It's a place where beauty, memory, and symbolism live in public.”Founded in 2023, Imaginary Worlds specializes in preserved floral sculptures that merge botanical permanence with couture aesthetics. From angel number rose boxes to large-scale rose dresses, the brand reimagines flowers as symbolic artifacts-intended for lasting presence in homes, galleries, and brand spaces.Prior to this London appearance, the brand has already projected twice in New York, and is now preparing for its most visible placement yet: a debut on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square. These projections are not advertisements-they are ritual interventions, placing symbolic floral works into the architectural rhythms of major cities.The company's global initiative, Imaginary Worlds Around the World , maps these cultural placements and builds a living archive of symbolic floral gestures. The London projection joins Tokyo and New York in a growing visual language of floral sculpture-a language where the forever rose no longer belongs in a box, but in public imagination.

