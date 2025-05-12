Jamaica Transforming Lives Through New Social Housing Programme

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Garwin Davis

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Prime Minister Andrew Holness, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to transforming lives through the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

Speaking in Longwood, St Elizabeth on May 9, where he handed over the keys to a three-bedroom unit to beneficiary, Lydia Allen, the prime minister said that the NSHP is more than just building houses.

It is about creating lasting change for Jamaican families by providing safe, stable, and affordable housing solutions, he noted.

“This initiative has been all about meaningfully changing Jamaican's lives. We are bringing development to you in ways that truly impact your life for the long-term,” he said.“Through the NSHP, we are not just constructing houses; we are building hope, confidence and a brighter future for all Jamaicans.”

Prime Minister Holness said that the beneficiaries under the programme from its inception several years ago until now, tell a similar story of struggling to make ends meet and being unable to put a proper roof over their heads. He noted that they have all been very good community people, doing the best that they can under very trying circumstances.

“Take for example the story of Lydia Allen. Until today, she had been living in a makeshift board house perched precariously on rocks, a structure that was deteriorating and unsafe, posing risks to her and her two children,” prime minister Holness said.

He noted that Allen's resilience and hard work, helping her brother on a bee farm to provide for her family, exemplify the spirit of many Jamaicans striving for a better future.”

Through the recommendation of a member of parliament for St Elizabeth North East, Delroy Slowley, Allen was able to secure a home through the NSHP.

“Today, we celebrate not just the giving of keys, but the beginning of a new chapter for Lydia and her family,” prime minister Holness said, emphasising that the handover is a testament to the government's dedication to addressing housing needs, especially among vulnerable and underserved communities.

“This is what our social housing initiative is all about: uplifting families, fostering stability and empowering individuals to contribute meaningfully to our society,” he added.

Prime Minister Holness reiterated the government's pledge to sustain and expand the NSHP, ensuring that more families across Jamaica can experience the security and dignity that come with owning a home.

For her part, chairperson of the NSHP Oversight Committee, Judith Robb Walters, underscored the programme's objectives.

“Our goal is to ensure, in a transparent and fair process, that persons who are both deserving and qualified have access to decent, affordable housing, and today's handover reinforces our commitment to that vision,” she said.“We will continue to work tirelessly to expand these efforts and reach more families like Lydia's.”

In total, six houses were handed over by the prime minister to deserving families on Friday – five in St Elizabeth and one in Manchester.

