Nigeria Unlocks Intra-African Trade With New PAPSS Policy Boost

The Pan-African Payment & Settlement System (PAPSS) welcomedfrom the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), announcing a significant streamlining of documentation requirements for PAPSS transactions in Nigeria.

This progressive policy, announced on 28 April 2025, sets the stage for faster, more cost-effective, and more inclusive participation by Nigerians and Nigerian businesses, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), involved in intra-African commerce under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

With the new announcement, individuals and businesses in Nigeria will now be able to make PAPSS transactions efficiently; with less delays occasioned by paperwork. Only basic KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) documents are required for clearance of payments under US$2,000 (for individuals) and US$5,000 (for corporates) per month. This makes it easier for Nigerian SMEs to trade across Africa under the AfCFTA, with fewer heavy documentation barriers than ever before.

The announcement also empowers commercial banks to source foreign exchange for PAPSS through Nigeria's Foreign Exchange market.

As PAPSS continues to expand across Africa - with 16 countries, 14 payment switches, and more than 150 commercial banks now connected, including 22 banks in Nigeria - the streamlined requirements will eliminate barriers and encourage broader use of our secure, instant, local currency-based platform.

Mike Ogbalu III, CEO of PAPSS, commented :

“Today marks a transformational milestone for Nigerian commerce and for the larger vision of African economic integration. We are grateful to the Central Bank of Nigeria for its unwavering support and vision in propelling Nigeria towards seamless intra-African payments under the AfCFTA.

“This bold policy move by the CBN will empower banks, businesses, and entrepreneurs to connect, trade, and pay more easily than ever before. The directive removes excess paperwork from a large number of transfers, empowering Nigerian businesses to participate more freely in the African Continental Free Trade Area by utilising our secure, local currency-based platform.

“We also expect Nigerian banks to begin integrating PAPSS into their digital platforms such as mobile apps and online banking in the near future, promoting even wider adoption.

“PAPSS is at the forefront of the African advancement towards a truly borderless African economy and achieving the ultimate goal of economic self-determination. We encourage all stakeholders across the continent to follow in Nigeria's footsteps, embrace PAPSS, and become part of the transformation that will define the way Africa does payments and accelerate the realisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area goals.”

