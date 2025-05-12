KU's Business School Holds Recruitment Drive

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: The Business School, University of Kashmir, organized a campus recruitment drive for students of MBA and IMBA who shall complete their degrees in July 2016.

A high-level team of senior officials from Bharti Airtel including its Chief Operating Officer Mr. Ravendra Desai and Zonal Business Manager Mr Majid, and students of The Business School, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora and Central University of Kashmir (CUK), attended the job drive.

In his welcome address, Prof S Mufeed Ahmad, Director, Business School thanked Bharti Airtel for recruiting talented and competent youth of Kashmir.

The graduates entering the job market should have the required skills to be productively employed, he said. Special emphasis is laid at The Business School to make students ready for the challenges of the corporate world.

He asked the Schools Placement Officer to develop a strong interface and liaison with the Industry to bring the students closer to the corporate world.

Prof Mufeed said several leading companies like TCS, Vodafone, HDFC Bank, Godrej, Hindustan Unilever and others have recruited students from the campus in the past and we are expecting some major corporate houses to visit our School this year as well.

Mr. Desai and Mr. Majid said they have found the students of The Business School very competent and capable. The management graduates recruited from the School previously are performing very well in our organization, they said.