India's Strikes Achieve Goal

The guns have finally fallen silent – at least for now. And it is something to be celebrated. More so, when it ended after India achieved all its political objectives. After four days of intense cross-border hostilities that brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a wider war, both nations agreed to halt all military actions on land, air, and sea on May 10. The escalating spiral alarmed the world, forcing the countries like the United States, Saudi Arabia and Turkey to mediate to defuse the crisis. However, the announcement of truce followed a rare direct call between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries, marking a much-needed de-escalation after the launch of India's Operation Sindoor in response to the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 tourists and one pony operator. This forced the Indian government to act against the terrorists and their sponsors behind this gruesome attack, a goal that was accomplished. The Indian government was unequivocal: any misadventure would be met with decisive force. If anything, Operation Sindoor reaffirms India's resolve to strike back hard when provoked, but also its preference for calibrated action over escalation.

India's strikes, which targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), were described as precise, premeditated and aimed solely at terror infrastructure. The operation reportedly eliminated over 100 terrorists, including high-value individuals linked to the Pulwama bombing and the hijacking of IC 814. According to armed forces, the terrorist bases in Pakistan suffered significant losses, including damage to airbases. But through it all, the Indian army maintained a restrained yet firm posture, even after Pakistan army retaliated. India has made it clear that its fight was against terrorists and not against Pakistan military, expressing dismay that the latter should have got involved in what was a just response to Pahalgam attack. This stance leaves open a window for Pakistan to join hands with India to tackle terrorism emanating from its soil. Should Pakistan do so, this could pave the way for a bilateral dialogue and hopefully normal relations between the neighbours.

But for that to happen, Pakistan must act decisively against terror outfits operating on its soil. And India must remain vigilant while keeping diplomatic channels open. Neither side can afford the cost-human, political or economic-of another spiral into violence. Ceasefires are moments of opportunity. What comes next will depend on the courage to act not just in combat, but in statesmanship.