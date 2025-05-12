How A Batamaloo Boy Became India's Ice Warrior

Faheem Masood Shah

The café in uptown Srinagar is slowly filling up, but Faheem Masood Shah sits quietly in a corner, his tea cooling as he talks about the ice. That's where his mind is: on frozen rinks, steel sticks, and a puck-like stock that slides across the surface toward a distant target.

At 32, Faheem is India's top name in IcestockSport, a high-precision winter sport played in the Olympics.

He's competed in nearly 200 international matches and won medals on three continents. And yet, he talks more about kids picking up the sport than his own victories.

“I want them to see that this is possible,” he says, watching a short clip on his phone-a young boy in Gulmarg landing a perfect shot.“That it's real.”

From Batamaloo to the Big Leagues,

Read Also After India's Withdrawal, Volleyball Tournament Shifted From Pakistan Arshid Rather: Driving Force Behind Kabaddi's Resurgence In J&K

Faheem grew up as a happy-go lucky fellow. He played football on rough roads, raced homemade sleds down icy lanes, and found joy in movement.

Sports were always calling, but Faheem answered the call of academics too. He earned a degree in Computer Engineering and followed it up with a master's in Data Science and AI. A comfortable tech job was right there for the taking. But in 2014, everything changed.

He was in Gulmarg for a snow rugby match when he was introduced to a new sport by Manfred Schafer, then head of the International Federation of IcestockSport. Faheem was handed a stick and asked to aim at a distant target on the ice.

His first shot hit the mark.“I didn't know the rules, but I knew how it felt,” Faheem says.“It felt right.”

In the years that followed, Faheem trained relentlessly, often on poorly maintained ice with no coaches, little gear, and zero fanfare. But the results spoke for themselves.

In 2015, Faheem announced his arrival at a local event in Gulmarg, striking gold in the Team Game and silver in Individual Target-a sign of what was coming.

Three years later, in 2018, at the World Championship in Austria, he helped India clinch 9th place, its first major finish on the world stage. A year later, in Harbin, China, Faheem powered India to a bronze at the China Cup, earning the title of Asia's top team in the Team Game.

Competing in Germany in 2020, he pushed India to 8th in Team Game and 9th in Team Target globally-its strongest ranking yet. At the 2023 national level, Faheem dominated the Khelo India Winter Games with a gold, two silvers, and a bronze, setting the bar for domestic competition.

Back home in 2024, he racked up three golds and two silvers, underlining his consistency on Indian ice.

And early this year, at the World Championship in Austria, Faheem returned with a bronze and a fourth-place finish in Team Long Distance, helping India climb to 7th globally in Team Game-its best ever.

“Faheem's like a laser on the ice,” says a teammate.“He sees the path, and he hits it.”

His background in rugby sharpened his reflexes. His tech training refined his strategy. But it's his mental game that makes him different.

“He's not just playing for himself,” says a coach who's watched his rise.“He's trying to lift the whole system.”

That's not easy in India, where winter sports receive minimal support. In Kashmir, it's even harder.

Faheem has competed with borrowed gear. He's trained on thin ice, literally, and traveled abroad with barely enough money to cover basic costs. There's little infrastructure, and even less recognition. Still, he keeps showing up. Keeps winning.

At a recent local tournament in Srinagar, Faheem did what he usually does-dominated. Gold in Team Game. Silver in Long Distance. Bronze in Individual.

But it was after the matches that the real show began.

He stayed behind as kids wandered onto the rink. One young boy struggled to get his footing. Faheem stepped in, adjusted his grip, showed him the stance, and smiled as the boy's next shot came close.

“This is what matters,” Faheem says.“Helping them believe they belong here.”

He's already become a local icon. Kids follow him on Instagram. Parents call him a role model. Shopkeepers recognize him and celebrate his medals like they're their own.

At a school event last month, he held up a medal and said,“This is not mine. It's yours, if you're ready to work for it.”

Faheem isn't done. Not even close. His next stop is the European Championships, and after that, Olympic qualification.

“I want to bring that medal home,” he says, eyes sharp.“Not for me, for every kid who thinks they can't make it because they're from Kashmir.”

He's campaigning hard for better rinks, proper coaching, and serious investment in winter sports.“We're not that far behind,” he says.“We just need people to believe in us.”

It's late evening when Faheem finally gets up, leaving behind a story that makes one feel that his rise is beyond medals and records. It's about a path of change.

And on that path, the ice is just beginning to crack.