The Hammers Are Falling Silent In Kashmir

By Faizaan Bashir

I stood in Ghulam Mohammad's workshop in Shehr-I-Khaas, Srinagar's ancient core, as his hammer struck a copper tray. The clang, sharp and alive, filled the tiny room.

Over months studying Kashmir's crafts, I'd grown to love that sound. But Ghulam's scarred hands and weary eyes told a different story.

“Machines make this in hours,” he said, pointing to a cheap jug.“Mine takes a week. Who buys it?”

His question hit me hard, a warning of what's slipping away in this historic neighborhood.

For two years, I roamed Shehr-I-Khaas as an ethnographer, drawn to its coppersmiths, shawl weavers, and woodcarvers. I wanted to learn their art. Instead, I found artisans on the brink, fighting machines, greed, and a generation's apathy. Their struggle isn't just Kashmir's, it's a global cry to save what makes us human.

Ghulam's workshop, hidden in a web of lanes, felt like a relic. Tools, worn from years of use, hung on the walls. He showed me a machine-made tray: shiny, lifeless.“People want cheap,” he said.

A 2023 Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts Department survey confirms it: 60% of Srinagar's copperware is machine-made, despite 2006 and 2008 laws banning such goods.

I saw it in bazaars. Fake trays everywhere, real ones rare.“Enforcement's a joke,” Ghulam muttered.

The data is brutal. Coppersmith jobs have fallen 40% since 2010, per the survey. Artisans, trained for years, lose to untrained workers making imitations.

At a tea stall, I met Ali, a former coppersmith now selling vegetables.“Machines took my livelihood,” he said, eyes down. I cringed, wondering if I'd ever bought a bargain piece, blind to its cost.

Shawl weavers fare no better. In a dim room, Nisar Ahmad, 62, worked a loom, crafting a shawl with the twill-tapestry technique, months for one piece. He held up a machine-made“Kashmiri” shawl from Amritsar, its threads loose.“They sell this as ours,” he said.

In 2022, the Kashmir Handicraft Exporters Association reported 70% of“Kashmiri” shawls sold globally aren't from Kashmir. Holding the fake, I felt Nisar's unseen labour vanish.

Papier-mâché artisans face their own woes. In Zadibal, Zaffar Hussain, 55, told me why he quit in 2020.“The wostikaar-master craftsmen-take everything,” he said.“We get scraps.”

In the 1990s, he earned 90 rupees of every 100. Now, it's 10, while dealers thrive.

A 2024 Craft Development Institute study shows artisans' wages down 30% since 2000, dealers' profits up threefold.

Nazir Khan, a woodcarver, echoed Zaffar's anguish. He sells a box for 1,000 rupees, dealers get 10,000.“They leave us bones,” he said. I winced, picturing his skill reduced to scraps.

The youth aren't coming to their rescue either. Most artisans I met were over 50.“Kids see crafts as poor man's work,” Nazir said.

A 2023 University of Kashmir poll found 5% of students interested in handicrafts. Mohammad Yousuf, a weaver, said his son, an engineering student, won't touch a loom.“No one wants to be a labourer,” he said. I thought of my peers, chasing tech jobs, and felt a pang of guilt.

The government offers little help. The State Handicraft Department provides loans and training, but artisans curse the red tape.

At Baghi-Ali-Mardan, a craft estate, I saw empty workshops. A 2022 audit found 60% of artisan funds unspent, stuck in delays.“Loans don't cover materials,” one coppersmith said. The 2006 and 2008 bans? Ignored, with fake shawls flooding markets.

Yet there's hope. I met Shazia, 32, teaching papier-mâché to kids in a courtyard.“If we don't pass it on, it's gone,” she said fiercely.

Artisans want craft classes in schools, bigger loans, and real enforcement.“Teach our history,” Ghulam urged. I pictured kids with looms, proud of their roots.

Leaving Shehr-I-Khaas, I passed a shop with machine-made shawls. Tourists haggled, clueless about the hands that never touched them.

I left haunted, wondering if we'll act before the looms and hammers fall silent.

Author is PG History and an Independent researcher. The article is an ethnographic study of craft traditions at Shehr-I-Khaas, Srinagar.