Kohli's Exit Hits Home In Kashmir

Virat Kohli

By Mohamad Yasin Malik

When Virat Kohli walked out in whites, chest out, eyes burning, the game felt different. More serious. More alive. More ours.

But now, that scene and statement has ended, as Kohli finally decided to hang up his Test cricket boots.

For much of the cricketing world, it was a gut-punch. But for Kashmir, the news felt like the end of something more personal.

Ask any young cricketer in Kashmir, and they'll tell you how Kohli shaped their game. Not just through cover drives and century celebrations, but through attitude. Through the idea that you could come from anywhere and lead with fire. In a region where sport often has to fight for space, Kohli gave red-ball cricket a fresh, fierce identity.

He brought back seriousness to a format many were ready to forget. And in doing so, he brought Kashmir along.

There was a time not too long ago when the whites were fading into the background. Five-day games had empty seats, tired narratives, and little glamour. Kohli changed that with sweat and swagger. Under his captaincy, India won in Australia, fought hard in England and South Africa, and built a pace attack that looked the world in the eye.

But more than records and rivalries, it was his intent that struck a chord with fans here. His stare-downs with bowlers, his celebration of wickets and his refusal to back down weren't just moments for TV. They became posters on hostel walls from Kupwara to Kulgam.

In Srinagar's college grounds and Shopian's muddy lanes, kids started dreaming of Tests, not just T20 leagues. It wasn't just about playing cricket, it was about playing with purpose.

Local coaches noticed it too.“Earlier, every boy wanted to be a finisher like Dhoni,” says Adil, a coach in Anantnag.“Now, many want to bat long like Kohli. Leave balls outside off. Build innings. That's Kohli's legacy here.”

Kohli made the red ball cool again.

His retirement, though, feels sudden. And slightly unreal. At 36, he still looked sharp. His last few innings had the same grit, the same elegance. But the game moves on, even when fans aren't ready.

With senior players like Rohit and Ashwin also stepping away, India's Test team now looks younger, and slightly lonelier. The England tour coming up needed his calm in chaos. But maybe Kohli had made up his mind long ago.

Fans in Kashmir hope it's not final. In this region, resilience is more than a word-it's a way of life. Maybe Kohli, who built his career on fightbacks, will find a way back too.

For now, there's just gratitude. For the matches he made us watch till stumps. For the belief he gave to kids playing under snowfall and strife. For making red-ball cricket not just relevant, but desirable.

Virat Kohli didn't just play Tests. He made them feel like something worth waking up for. And in Kashmir, that meant everything.

The author is a Teacher at School Education Department. Views personal.