India Will Not Tolerate Any 'Nuclear Blackmail': PM Modi

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Asserting that India will not tolerate any“nuclear blackmail”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that operations against Pakistan have only been kept in abeyance and the future will depend on their behaviour.
In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Modi said while Pakistan pleaded with India to stop the military offensive, New Delhi considered it only after they promised to stop their misadventure.
The Prime Minister termed the Pahalgam attack as the most“barbaric face of terrorism” saying it was personal pain for him but the enemy has now realised the consequences of removing“sindoor” from the forehead of our women.
Addressing the nation, Modi said Operation Sindoor was not just a name but through it the whole world saw India's resolve turn into action and more than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered in the Indian attack.
“India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan, future will depend on their behaviour. Operation Sindoor is now India's new policy against terrorism, a new line has been drawn,” he said.
Read Also
Operation Sindoor New Policy Against Terror: PM Modi
India, Pak DGMOs Hold Talks; Ceasefire, Troop Pullback On Table
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12052025000215011059ID1109539188
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment