SMHS Hospital Closes OPD Again As Covid-19 Cases Surge

Designates 12 wards including paid rooms as COVID designated wards

Srinagar- In wake of the rise in the COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities at Srinagar Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital has decided to stop the Out-Patient Department (OPD) and said that only surgeries of emergency nature, malignancies and other referral cases shall be entertained.

Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar chaired a meeting yesterday regarding the preparedness of SMHS hospital Srinagar to deal with the COVID-19, According to the news agency KNO.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Masood Tanvir Professor and HOD medicine, Dr. Rouf Ahmad Professor and head ENT, Dr. Tariq Qureshi Professor and Head Ophthalmology, Dr. Ruksana Najeeb Professor and Head anesthesiology, Dr. Iffat Hassan Shah Professor and Head Dermatology, Dr. Sajjad Ahmad Dar professor and Head Radiology, Dr. Mufti Mehmood Professor and Head Surgery, Dr. Sonaullah Kuchay Professor and head Radiation Oncology, Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah Professor and Head Chest Disease and Dr. Nazir H Chowdhary Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital.

In the meeting, it was decided that Ward number 02, 03, 3A, 04, 18, 19, 20, isolation/drug De-Addiction Centre, paid rooms, MICU, SICU, w-17 and disaster management ward shall be designated as COVID-19 wards.

Read Also Operation Sindoor New Policy Against Terror: PM Modi India, Pak DGMOs Hold Talks; Ceasefire, Troop Pullback On Table

“Ward number 01 shall function exclusively for ENT department, besides, ENT department shall carry out surgeries on their designated Operation Theatre. Ward number 08 comprising 36 beds shall be operated by Medicine (30 beds) as non-COVID ward and Dermatology (06 beds) jointly as rush increases,” the order issued in this regard reads.

In the meeting, it has been further decided to stop the operation of OPDs, adding that only surgeries of emergency nature, malignancies and other referral cases shall be entertained. Furthermore, the patient load vis-à-vis duty roaster of doctors and paramecia staff should be regulated and rationalized, the meeting said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nazir Chowdhary said that 203 beds have been designated for COVID beds at the hospital. He said that the rush of patients has been increasing with each passing day, saying that nearly 30 patients are being admitted at the hospital on a regular basis.

He added that adequate supply of oxygen and other related things are available at the hospital at present .