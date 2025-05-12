Flight Operations To Resume From Srinagar Today

The decision follows the Airports Authority of India's announcement regarding the resumption of civilian flights at 32 airports that were temporarily shut last week in view of the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

The Airports Authority of India, along with other aviation authorities, had issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAM), announcing the closure of airports across northern and western India.

“Aerodrome closure NOTAM has been revoked and the Srinagar airport is ready to facilitate flight operations,” an official said on Monday.

He said the airlines will resume normal operations from Tuesday.

“Spicejet is going to operate additional flights to cater to the backlog,” the official said.

Haj flights from Srinagar were also affected due to closure of the Srinagar airport, he added.

Hajj Flights To Resume From May 14

After days of uncertainty caused by heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, which led to the cancellation of seven Hajj flights from May 7 to 12, the pilgrimage flights from Srinagar airport are set to resume from May 14, with two flights scheduled on Wednesday, officials announced.

The Executive Officer of the J&K Haj Committee, Dr Shujhat Qureshi said that the flights were temporarily halted due to the prevailing situation. However, with improvements in security and operational conditions, Hajj flight operations are now being restored.

“Flights will operate from May 14, with two flights scheduled that day,” Dr Qureshi said.“Each flight will carry approximately 320 pilgrims.”

This development brings much-needed relief to hundreds of pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir, who had been anxiously awaiting updates on their travel plans following the suspension of flight operations at Srinagar airport .

Committee Mulls Additional Flights

While the Haj-2025 flight operations are set to resume, the air travel disruptions amidst the closure of airports have left at least 2,240 Haj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir stranded, prompting the J&K Haj Committee to consider operating additional flights to clear the backlog.

Executive Officer Haj Committee, Dr Shujhat Qureshi said that while pilgrims scheduled for May 14 and 15 will depart as planned, efforts are underway to accommodate those who were unable to fly earlier due to the situation.

“The ones scheduled will go first. Those who could not go earlier will be accommodated if an additional flight is arranged,” Dr Qureshi said, as per news agency KNO.

The Hajj flight from Srinagar, originally slated for May 7 with 320 pilgrims onboard, was cancelled due to flight disruptions after tension between India and Pakistan escalated. Since then, cancellations continued daily, with the last flight cancellation date on May 12.

According to official data, a total of 2,240 pilgrims are now waiting to be rebooked after their scheduled flights were cancelled over the past week. The Committee is currently in talks with concerned agencies to arrange special flights aimed at clearing the backlog.

The disruptions had sparked anxiety among intending pilgrims and their families. Meanwhile, the J&K Haj Committee has assured that all affected pilgrims will be accommodated as soon as logistics are finalised.

