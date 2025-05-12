Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-12 03:10:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:36 AM EST - Cavvy Energy Ltd. : Has changed its name from Pieridae Energy Limited to Cavvy Energy Ltd., effective May 9. Cavvy Energy Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.32.

