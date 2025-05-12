403
Conifex Timber Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:05 AM EST - Conifex Timber Inc. : Today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. EBITDA was $4.9 million for the quarter compared to EBITDA of negative $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and negative $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net income was $0.6 million or $0.02 per share for the quarter versus net loss of $7.8 million or $0.19 per share in the previous quarter and negative $4.5 million or $0.11 per share in the first quarter of 2024. Conifex Timber Inc. shares T are trading up $0.08 at $0.40.
