'Elbows Up' In Canada Means Sustainable Resource Development

"Elbows up" means many things today in Canada , including using the country's rich natural resources more effectively to support a strong, independent economy that benefits people and society .

We agree with the need to ensure economic stability and independence in Canada - but as scientists, we know this is only possible if resource development and exploitation are done responsibly and sustainably. Otherwise, Canada will be burdening itself and future generations with immeasurable costs to the economy, health and quality of life.

Politicians and decision-makers from across Canada have called for radical changes to how development proposals are evaluated. The recent federal election saw the leaders of the major parties all signalling that they intend to get resource development projects done faster .

Several provinces have already brought forward legislation in recent days, including British Columbia's Infrastructure Projects Act , while an Ontario act aimed ostensibly at “unleashing the economy” is under consideration by the provincial government .

Cutting red tape can certainly speed up new development , but environmental regulations are not just red tape. They are designed to ensure the short- and long-term potential consequences of development decisions are fully considered, and are then minimized or avoided.

Without strong environmental impact assessments, development can have devastating impacts on human health, resource sustainability and the rich natural resources Canadians rely upon. We are fearful of a future where obsolete infrastructure and exhausted resources are abandoned by the proponents of development, burdening the public with the cleanup or long-term consequences.

An aerial image shows Alberta oilsands developments with the Athabasca River in the foreground. (Steven Cooke), Author provided (no reuse)

Resources aren't infinite

Canada has a large land mass bordering three oceans and bountiful freshwater resources, including the Great Lakes. But its resources are not infinite.

Impacts of resource development also extend to people. Effective impact assessment must recognize Indigenous rights and sovereignty, in keeping with the right to self-determination reinforced by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples .

Effective land stewardship by Indigenous nations is the foundation of Canada's rich natural heritage. When Canadian politicians talk about fast-tracking developments and resource exploitation, they inherently ignore the moral and legal rights of Indigenous Peoples and governments that are enshrined in Canada's Constitution and in international law.

Calls to fast-track natural resource development ignore the need to ensure new projects don't threaten our health and the future of our resources or ignore the rights of Indigenous Peoples. (Elise Zimmerman/Unsplash)

Circular economy

Outdated business models that threaten health and the future of resources won't propel Canada into a new era of prosperity.

Canada lags behind in innovation and labour productivity growth (GDP per person hour worked), which are predictors of standard of living. This lag is known as Canada's“innovation problem.”

Simply harvesting and selling raw logs or minerals as fast as possible will not solve it. However, Canada can escape its innovation problem by using resources more efficiently in a value-added, circular economy .

The boreal forests and wetlands found in Canada represent the lungs and kidneys of the planet. Canada's boreal forest is the largest intact forest in the world .

Canada also contains 20 per cent of the Earth's surface freshwater - more than any other nation - and 10 per cent of the world's glacial waters.

Canada's wildlife is iconic and careful management of our wildlife benefits both Canada and the world. Canada's current environmental policies and regulations represent the collective effort of opposing political parties that have recognized the shared need for clean air and water are non-partisan issues.

Canadian wildlife like the beaver are iconic but require careful management. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)

Environmental requirements

As Canada aggressively explores markets other than the United States for its resources, including the European Union, it will gain a competitive advantage by ensuring exports are sustainable and extracted without harming the environment and local people.

That's because markets like the European Union now require that all importers of many agricultural and household products prove that their production did not contribute to deforestation . As other jurisdictions see the fallacy of short-term gains at the expense of the environment, Canada can be ahead of the curve in providing sustainable products.

The long-term health of Canada's economy relies on sustainable resource management, and polling repeatedly shows that Canadians want a healthy environment . Sustainable resource extraction can deliver long-term benefits for nature and future generations, rather than short-term, financial benefits to only a select few.

Boom-and-bust policies have failed before - think about the collapse of the Atlantic cod fishery , the acid rain crisis associated with unchecked emissions or the Klondike gold rush .

We implore politicians to ensure that development decisions are informed by rigorous and diverse forms of evidence, and robust and equitable policies that consider environmental justice. They should refrain from focusing solely on the short-term economic windfall. Instead, they must plan for resource use that is sustainable and equitable over the long term.

Members of the union representing inshore fishers in Newfoundland and Labrador interrupt a meeting of Canada's environment ministers in St. John's in July 2024 to protest the reopening of the commercial Northern cod fishery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

Four ways to ensure sustainability

We recognize that resource development is integral to maintaining Canadian prosperity and sovereignty - and the good news is that it can be done sustainably.

The details may be complex, but the big picture is simple:

Ensure that Indigenous rights-holders are not simply consulted but actively involved in planning, managing and leading development activities.Maintain strong environmental protection while cutting truly unnecessary red tape .Ensure that development does not cause harm to individuals, species or landscapes.Embrace evidence-informed decision-making processes that are robust, transparent and inclusive .

Some of Canada's international neighbours are enacting short-term actions, including cutting environmental regulations and spurring unfettered resource development.

These actions are simultaneously a threat to Canada and an opportunity for Canadians to reject that approach and do better. If Canada chooses that path, it can gain a distinct competitive advantage today and long into the future and become less vulnerable to the political whims of other countries.

Elbows up, Canada - let's be proud of protecting what we have.