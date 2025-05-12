Kazakhstan And UAE Agree To Develop Astana Airport And Create Supercomputer Cluster

Following the talks between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a ceremonial exchange of signed bilateral documents took place, Azernews reports.

Among the key agreements was a cooperation deal with Masdar for the development of round-the-clock energy supply projects with a capacity of up to 500 MW, as well as energy storage systems of up to 2 GW. This marks a significant step toward Kazakhstan's green energy transition and long-term sustainability goals.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen collaboration in several strategic sectors, including motor transport, justice, and the digital transformation of the oil and gas industry. Notably, the agreement includes the establishment of a supercomputer cluster in Kazakhstan, which is expected to drive innovation in high-performance computing, scientific research, and data analysis in Central Asia.

In addition, the parties signed investment agreements focused on the development of Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana and surrounding areas. This initiative aims to enhance Kazakhstan's role as a regional transit and logistics hub.

There was also mutual interest in expanding the merchant fleet and implementing large-scale infrastructure projects in various regions across Kazakhstan-paving the way for greater economic connectivity and regional development.

For the first time in the history of Kazakhstan-UAE relations, the two nations agreed to explore the use of a supercomputer for climate modeling and big data analysis in the fields of energy and transportation. This underlines the shift toward not only economic cooperation but also forward-looking scientific and technological partnership.