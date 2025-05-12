Azerbaijan Sees Steady Rise In Non-Oil And Gas Tax Revenues

Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector continues to strengthen, with tax revenues from this segment rising notably in the first four months of 2025, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%