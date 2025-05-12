Azercell-Initiated“Women Helpline Service” Records Over 500 Appeals In First Quarter Of 2025

MENAFN - AzerNews) “Women Helpline Service” recorded 537 appeals in the first quarter of 2025. Among these, 109 cases involved domestic violence, 57 related to divorce proceedings, 48 addressed social and financial welfare concerns, 44 required legal assistance, 18 involved housing issues, 14 sought psychological support, and 13-access to healthcare. The remaining 234 appeals addressed a variety of general topics. This broad range of inquiries underscores the critical role of the Women's Helpline in providing timely, comprehensive support to women facing various life challenges.

The main objective of the“Women Helpline Service” is to is to provide professional psychological, emotional, and social assistance to women affected by domestic violence. It also facilitates women's rehabilitation and social integration by referring them to NGOs offering legal counsel, rehabilitation centers, and shelters. Additionally, the service helps women access medical care, employment resources, and available social protection mechanisms. All support is delivered by qualified psychologists, lawyers, and social workers. To ensure timely and effective responses, the service collaborates closely with relevant government bodies, local authorities, and social service providers.

The“Women Helpline Service” was launched in July 2022 at the initiative of“Azercell Telecom” LLC. The service operates with the joint support and partnership of the country's leading mobile operator, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the "Ümidli Gələcək" Social Initiatives Public Union. The Hotline provides round-the-clock support to women in difficult life situations through the short number 116111, as well as via the official Facebook and Instagram pages.

