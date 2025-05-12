Preparations For Peace Talks: Turkish Foreign Ministry Outlines Ukraine's, Russia's Positions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine and Russia continue to insist on differing sequences for implementing a ceasefire and starting peace talks, each seeking to gain Washington's backing. Turkey, meanwhile, maintains that a ceasefire must come first before negotiations can begin.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this during a press conference following a meeting with his counterparts from Syria and Jordan, in response to a question about preparations for potential peace talks in Istanbul on May 15, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The Ukrainians want a ceasefire first, then talks, and the Russians want talks first and then a ceasefire," Fidan said.

He noted that both sides are working to secure U.S. support for their respective approaches, which he described as understandable.

"Our position remains firm. We call on both parties to come together as soon as possible and initiate a ceasefire. We hope this will happen, and our efforts are focused in that direction," Fidan said.

During a recent phone conversation between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Turkish side emphasized that a comprehensive ceasefire would create the necessary conditions for peace talks.

While Putin expressed readiness for a meeting in Istanbul, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by urging a ceasefire to begin on May 12, followed by a meeting on May 15.

