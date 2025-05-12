Over 110,000 Ukrainians Awarded State Honors During Full-Scale War Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that during the full-scale war, more than 110,000 Ukrainians from various branches of the Defense and Security Forces have been awarded state honors.

The head of state said this in a post on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"To date, over the course of the full-scale war, over 110,000 Ukrainians from across the various components of our Defense and Security Forces have been honored with state awards. And this is only a fraction of our people's courage, just a part of the heroism that allows us today to say with confidence: Ukraine has earned its rightful place in the world. Our task is to never lose what we have already achieved," Zelensky said ahead of another award ceremony.

Video: Official Telegram channel of President Volodymyr Zelensky

He stressed that Ukraine's mission is to preserve and strengthen the strength of the Ukrainian people.

"It is also our duty to preserve the memory of everything our people have done to defend Ukraine - of every act of valor, of every operation carried out by our forces that, in many ways, have reshaped the global history of warfare," Zelensky added.

On May 7, Zelensky awarded state honors to 1,120 Ukrainian defenders, 271 of them posthumously.

