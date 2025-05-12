Kremlin Responds To Western Demand For 30-Day Ceasefire In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, reacting to Western threats of additional sanctions against Russia should it refuse a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, stated that Moscow does not accept the "language of ultimatums."

He made the remarks to journalists, Ukrinform reports, citing BBC News Russian .

Peskov said that any talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul should take place without preconditions.

He noted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had "clearly and unequivocally set out our position on resuming direct negotiations in Istanbul without any preconditions" in his statement made overnight on May 11.

Peskov also claimed that Russia is "committed to a serious search for a long-term settlement in Ukraine," and that "the language of ultimatums is unacceptable" to Moscow.

On May 10, the leaders of four European countries - Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Poland - demanded that Russia agree to a 30-day ceasefire starting Monday, May 12, as a prerequisite for initiating peace talks.

Subsequently, Putin proposed resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine "where they were interrupted" in 2022 - in Istanbul, on May 15.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Ukraine's willingness to meet with Russian representatives, on the condition that a full ceasefire takes effect starting May 12.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, during a ministerial meeting in London on Monday, coordinated peace efforts with counterparts from the UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Germany, France, and the EU, and briefed them on the current frontline situation. He stated that Russian forces continue to attack Ukrainian positions along the entire front, ignoring the proposal for a full and lasting ceasefire beginning May 12.

The German government stressed that if Russia fails to accept a ceasefire offer by the end of the day, its partners will follow through on their warning and impose new sanctions.