War Update: 69 Combat Clashes Since Morning, Most In Pokrovsk Sector

Since the beginning of the day, 69 combat engagements between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops have taken place along the front line, with the Pokrovsk sector seeing the most attacks.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in an update published on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of Russian occupiers and taking measures to prevent their advance deeper into Ukrainian territory. So far, 69 combat engagements have occurred,” said the report as of 16:00.

The General Staff also noted that enemy artillery and mortar fire targeted several communities, including Archypivka and Kliusy in the Chernihiv region, as well as Prokhody, Oleksandrivka, Starykove, Bratenytsia, Marchykhina Buda, and Slavhorod in the Sumy region. Additionally, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Sumy region, was hit by an airstrike.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions near Pishchane and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy carried out seven attacks, targeting Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Torske, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and in the direction of Olhivka. Two combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, Russian troops attempted five offensives near Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka, with one battle still underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled two assault attacks by Russian forces. However, the enemy continues efforts to break through near Vasiukivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack near Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian invaders made 29 attempts to push Ukrainian soldiers from their positions near the settlements of Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and in the directions of Zoria and Popiv Yar. The Defense Forces are holding back the attack and have already repelled 23 enemy attacks. Poltavka and Pokrovsk were hit by air strikes.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian defenders 11 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Rozdolne, Zelene Pole, Novosilky, and three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces did not launch offensive operations but conducted airstrikes in the areas of Huliaipol and Vysoke.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy assaults near Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian forces attempted two attacks on Ukrainian defensive positions but failed.

In the Kursk sector, six combat clashes have occurred since the start of the day, with two still ongoing. Additionally, Russian forces carried out five airstrikes, launched 10 drones, and fired 161 artillery rounds, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other sectors, there were no major changes, the General Staff noted.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Novopavlivka sector on May 11, the Russian army tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Bahatyr.

