Russian Forces Hit Village In Kharkiv Region, One Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A resident of Kindrashivka, located in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, was injured in a Russian attack, likely carried out by a drone.

According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

Preliminary investigation findings indicate that at approximately 11:00 on May 12, Russian forces struck Kindrashivka with a drone, injuring a 62-year-old man, who received on-site medical treatment.

The Prosecutor's Office stated that the exact type of weapon used in the attack is still being determined. A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 11, two women, aged 55 and 56, were injured in Sadovod village, Velykyi Burluk community, Kupiansk district, following Russian shelling.