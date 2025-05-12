Mandatory Evacuation Announced For Another Village In Sumy Region Due To Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Due to intensified Russian shelling, residents of Nova Sloboda, a village in the Sumy region's Konotop district, are being evacuated

This was announced by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“Due to shelling, we are preparing a mandatory evacuation for Nova Sloboda, home to approximately 300 residents, including 26 children,” Hryhorov stated.

He also noted that evacuations from the Bilopillia and Vorozhba communities remain ongoing. Since May 5, nearly 1,200 people have been evacuated from these areas.

Overall, Hryhorov reported that more than 86,000 residents in the region are set for evacuation, with 58% already relocated.

Additionally, the regional governor highlighted the intensity of Russian attacks, revealing that the Sumy region was struck 420 times between May 8-11, resulting in four deaths and eight injuries. The shelling also damaged over 50 private homes, a three-story residential building, dozens of business facilities, a shop, a vehicle, and critical infrastructure.

As reported, today, May 12, one person was killed and four wounded in Sumy as a result of attacks by Russian drones.

Photo credit: SES